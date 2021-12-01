Bears' Cole Kmet: Tending to groin issue

Rodgers said Wednesday that he's dealing with a broken toe but won't miss any game action as a result of the injury, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports. At the same time the Packers activated him from the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to a Week 10 game against the Seahawks, Rodgers was listed with a toe injury. He hasn't practiced since he returned to Green Bay's facilities, and he finally clarified the nature of his issue during media availability Wednesday following a report he was tending to "COVID toe." Rodgers suffered a fracture to his pinkie toe while ramping up his activity as he attempted to gain medical clearance to play against Seattle, which was discovered via X-ray. Despite the lack of practice reps in the meantime, he intends "to play every single week." Rodgers will aim to avoid a designation upon the release of Friday's injury report, as he did ahead of last week's game against Minnesota.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO