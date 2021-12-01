ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears' Cole Kmet: Tending to groin issue

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Kmet was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury. Kmet, a 2020...

www.cbssports.com

Gator Country

Recruiting reaction to the Florida Gators hiring Billy Napier

The Florida Gators have hired Billy Napier to replace Dan Mullen as head coach just one day after the Gators defeated Florida State. Napier is now tasked with saving this recruiting class that isn’t up to par for the Gators in the 2022 class. GatorCountry spoke with prospects in several...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jason Garrett News

Jason Garrett is only two weeks removed from being fired by the New York Giants, but he’s already in the running for a marquee job. However, the job that he’s being linked to may surprise football fans. Adam Rowe of 247Sports is reporting that Garrett has been “involved in conversations”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

It is time to bench this Chicago Bears player

During the stretch run of the 2020 season, the Chicago Bears running game started to find itself. Never mind that they were playing lifeless teams such as the Lions, Texans, and the Jaguars, but it was worth noting that Sam Mustipher was thrown into the lineup for that stretch and did well.
The Spun

Report: Joe Brady Has Interest In Notable College Job

The Carolina Panthers abruptly fired Joe Brady over the weekend during the team’s bye week. The decision brought the 32-year-old’s tenure with the team after less than two seasons and sent him back out onto the open market. However, it looks like Brady won’t be out of work for too...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Final two minutes of Patriots-Bills included some subtle drama

Last night’s game between the Patriots and Bills provided 60 compelling minutes of football. It finished with two minutes that were far more intriguing than they may have seemed at first blush. The final 120 seconds started with a bang, as the Bills tried to convert a fourth down and...
NewsBreak
ClutchPoints

Packers star Aaron Rodgers gets brutally honest on Mac Jones’ 3-pass game for Patriots

It looks like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not a big fan of Mac Jones and the New England Patriots’ strategy during Monday Night Football. To recall, the Patriots attempted just three passes in the game against the Buffalo Bills and complete two for 19 yards. They relied heavily on their ground game in a bid to avoid any trouble brought by the bad weather condition during the contest.
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star WR Isaiah Bond to make college commitment live Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted wide receivers in the 2022 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge live Tuesday on CBS Sports HQ. Isaiah Bond, a four-star wide receiver out of Buford (GA) High School will make his choice at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Fields: Tending to tiny fractures in ribs

Fields, who is ruled out for the Bears' Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Lions, was diagnosed with a few cracked ribs after he recently underwent an MRI, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Fields exited last Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Ravens early in the third quarter after taking a...
CBS Sports

Packers' Davante Adams: Tending to ankle issue

Adams was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough due to an ankle injury. Adams opened Week 11 prep with a cap on his reps due to a shoulder issue, but he returned in full Thursday and went into the weekend without a designation. It remains to be seen if he'll do the same this week with a new health concern in tow, but he does have two more sessions to do so. Assuming he's available Sunday against the Rams, Adams will continue to build a stellar 72-979-5 start to the campaign.
Yardbarker

Bears Communication Issues Getting Old

What the Bears have here is a failure to communicate. The silly mistakes keep on coming in their games and a few other seemingly innocent snafus on each side of the ball could have been attributed to coaching in Sunday's 16-13 Bears loss to the Ravens. Already obvious on this...
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Limited by groin injury

Davis was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports. Per Hughes, Davis appeared to be shaken up during individual drills Wednesday. As a result, the wideout's status should be monitored in advance of Sunday's tilt against the Texans. Through eight games, Davis, who leads the Jets with 477 receiving yards, has scored four touchdowns, while averaging four catches and seven targets per contest.
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Get Encouraging News On Adam Thielen

Early on during Sunday’s devastating loss to the then-winless Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen suffered a high-ankle sprain and was downgraded to OUT for the remainder of the contest. With just five games remaining for the 5-7 Vikings, there’s some concern that Thielen could be out for...
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Tending to broken toe

Rodgers said Wednesday that he's dealing with a broken toe but won't miss any game action as a result of the injury, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports. At the same time the Packers activated him from the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to a Week 10 game against the Seahawks, Rodgers was listed with a toe injury. He hasn't practiced since he returned to Green Bay's facilities, and he finally clarified the nature of his issue during media availability Wednesday following a report he was tending to "COVID toe." Rodgers suffered a fracture to his pinkie toe while ramping up his activity as he attempted to gain medical clearance to play against Seattle, which was discovered via X-ray. Despite the lack of practice reps in the meantime, he intends "to play every single week." Rodgers will aim to avoid a designation upon the release of Friday's injury report, as he did ahead of last week's game against Minnesota.
thedailyhoosier.com

Quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. is in the transfer portal

Four year Indiana quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. is in the transfer portal after a roller coaster career in Bloomington. Penix confirmed the news in a Monday Instagram post. “I’ve officially decided to enter the transfer portal,” he wrote. “I feel blessed to have been able to represent Indiana University. I appreciate the opportunity that was afforded to me by Coach Allen and I’m grateful for his belief in me.
