Tate (thigh) didn't practice Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Despite being inactive for this past weekend's 32-13 win over the Raiders, Tate appears to have taken a step back in his recovery from a thigh injury. Before sitting out against Las Vegas, Tate turned in a pair of full practices to close out the past week, but his lack of activity to begin Week 12 prep isn't a good sign for his chances of suiting up versus Pittsburgh this Sunday. Mike Thomas and Stanley Morgan have split work as the Bengals' No. 4 wideout while Tate has missed the team's last three games.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO