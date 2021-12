Alfaro was acquired by the Padres from the Marlins on Tuesday in exchange for cash or a player to be named later, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Alfaro missed the final few weeks of the season with a strained left calf, but he should be ready for spring training with his new team. The 28-year-old appeared in 92 games for Miami last season and hit .244/.283/.342 with four homers, 30 RBI, 22 runs and eight stolen bases. Austin Nola and Victor Caratini failed to impress during their first year with the Friars, and Alfaro should complete for the starting job at catcher during spring training.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO