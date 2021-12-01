ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Facing Flyers

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Shesterkin will defend the blue paint during Wednesday's home game versus Philadelphia. Shesterkin...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Rangers vs Bruins preview, Igor to start & live conversation

The New York Rangers play their second afternoon game of the season and hope to improve their record to 2-0 in matinees. They are also trying to break a losing streak in the annual NHL Thanksgiving Showdown. For some reason, the Rangers have played in six of the eight game since they started in 2011 and all six have been on the road.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Carter Hart: Facing Hurricanes

Hart will defend the blue paint during Friday's home game versus Carolina, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Hart wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against Tampa Bay, surrendering four goals on 35 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat. The 23-year-old netminder will attempt to snap his two-game losing streak in a tough home matchup with a Hurricanes team that's 8-2-1 on the road this year.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Flyers
bostonnews.net

Flyers look to snap six-game skid on road vs. Rangers

An unexpected postponement against their biggest rival gave the New York Rangers some extra time to prepare for another struggling foe. After a four-day layoff, the Rangers return to the ice Wednesday night when they host the Philadelphia Flyers, who are looking to halt a six-game losing streak.The Rangers were scheduled to host the New York Islanders on Sunday, but for the second time this season New York saw a game postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on an opposing team. The other instance was Nov. 20 against the Ottawa Senators, and the Islanders were playing without seven players because of COVID-19 protocols before the game was postponed.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers Travel to Madison Square Garden to Take on The Rangers

After twenty games, the Philadelphia Flyers are back at square one. They looked good during the first ten, then torched through most of the back ten. The team lacks identity and confidence. A win against a divisional rival could spark change. Chuck Fletcher addressed the state of the Flyers yesterday...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
nhltradetalk.com

Jason Spezza Offered In-Person Hearing for Knee on Neal Pionk

As per the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Jason Spezza has been offered an in-person hearing via Zoom for his knee on Winnipeg’s Neal Pionk. With this hearing comes the option to suspend the player for five games or more. The date and time of his hearing has yet to be determined.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers get back to work against the struggling Flyers

An unexpected postponement against their biggest rival gave the New York Rangers some extra time to prepare for another struggling foe. After a four-day layoff, the Rangers return to the ice Wednesday night when they host the Philadelphia Flyers, who are looking to halt a six-game losing streak. “Anytime a...
NHL
The Game Haus

The New York Rangers Host the Struggling Philadelphia Flyers

Tonight, the New York Rangers host the struggling Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers will go one-on-one against their longtime division rivals, the Rangers. Will the Flyers’ struggles continue? Or will a win start something special, leading them on their way to playoff contention?. The Rangers. The Rangers are on a roll....
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers 5: Takeaways from Wednesday’s Flyers-Rangers Game

On Tuesday, when GM Chuck Fletcher met with the media, it was nothing more that a way for everybody to get a feel for the temperature in the room following a 10-game segment with a 2-6-2 record. There was some thought that it could be to announce some sort of change, perhaps a coaching change in the midst of a six-game losing streak.
NHL
Reuters

Rangers hand Flyers seventh straight loss

EditorsNote: changed 3rd graf to account for power-play goal fix. Chris Kreider scored again to continue his hot start, Igor Shesterkin made 33 saves and the host New York Rangers continued their roll with a 4-1 victory over the skidding Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. Kreider scored his 16th goal...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Remains on injured reserve

Martinez (face) is not ready to return Wednesday versus the Ducks, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. There's been little update on Martinez's status since he was placed on injured reserve Nov. 17. The defenseman remains without a timeline to return. In his absence, Ben Hutton, Zach Whitecloud and Dylan Coghlan have filled bottom-four roles.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Roundup: Wolf Pack postpone more games, Shesterkin starts, and Strome contract talks begin

The Hartford Wolf Pack have announced their next two games will be postponed as the team deals with COVID-19 issues. “The American Hockey League (AHL) has announced that each of the next two Hartford Wolf Pack games will not be played as scheduled due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wolf Pack,” the team said in a release. “The club’s games against the Providence Bruins on Friday, December 3rd, 2021, in Providence and against the Utica Comets on Saturday, December 4th, 2021, at the XL Center have been postponed.”
NHL
Blue Seat

Igor Shesterkin leaves game, unable to put weight on leg

Bad news for the Rangers, as Igor Shesterkin left today’s game in the third period, unable to put pressure on his right leg. No word yet, but he couldn’t put weight on the leg and Alex Georgiev took over in net. Shesterkin has had groin injuries in the past, and this looked just as bad as some of the others. Hopefully it’s not serious.
HOCKEY
Yardbarker

Rangers say Igor Shesterkin injury minor; opportunity for Alexandar Georgiev

Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev combined for 28 saves and the New York Rangers defeated the visiting San Jose Sharks 1-0 on Friday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Shesterkin started the game and was helped off the ice at 5:08 of the third period with an apparent right...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy