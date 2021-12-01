ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schnucks Partners with GetUpside on Cashback Digital Experience

By Jennifer Strailey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchnuck Markets, Inc., which is launching GetUpside at all its stores in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, will also be the first grocer to use the company’s Check-In feature, says the St. Louis-based grocer. Shoppers can use the free GetUpside mobile app to access personalized cashback promotions—up to 20% at...

