COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A number of OhioHealth employees were pushing to get a medical and religious exemption for the mandated COVID vaccine. However, a number of them were denied. According to OhioHealth, the 35,000 employees had to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or they could face termination. But Monday, the health care system said they are “pausing the timeline.”

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO