ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, TX

Man indicted on child pornography possession charges

By From staff reports
Weatherford Democrat
Weatherford Democrat
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ecNoZ_0dBYpfd300
Walker Watt Lawrence

WEATHERFORD — A Weatherford man was indicted last month on seven counts of possession of child pornography.

Lawrence Watt Walker, 47, was arrested in July following a Crime Stoppers tip of a man suspected to have numerous images of child pornography on his iPad and iPhone.

According to probable cause affidavits, Parker County investigators obtained a search warrant for Walker's iCloud on May 20, and discovered numerous images, labeled "Cowboy set," of children ages 6-12 nude and from the waist down.

Upon his arrest, Lawrence was booked into the Tarrant County Jail and released after posting a $60,000 bond.

"If convicted of possession of child pornography, Mr. Lawrence faces a sentence of two to 10 years in prison for each count, as well as a fine not to exceed $10,000," Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain said. "The case was randomly assigned to the 43rd District Court, with Judge Craig Towson presiding."

Walker was previously employed as a Willow Park firefighter, but resigned several months before his arrest, according to a city spokesperson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Meadows plays both sides of January 6 probe while clock ticks on investigation

(CNN) — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday became the latest Donald Trump acolyte to bow to the former President's ire, begging out of his scheduled deposition with the House committee investigating the January 6 riot -- despite having given over key documents that will help build their case.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Parker County, TX
City
Weatherford, TX
Parker County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Parker, TX
Weatherford, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Willow Park, TX
The Associated Press

Major outage at Amazon disrupts businesses across the US

A major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. companies for more than five hours, the latest sign of just how concentrated the business of keeping the internet running has become. The incident at Amazon Web Services mostly affected the eastern...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Biden Supreme Court commission votes to send president report taking 'no position' on court-packing

The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of approving their final report and sending it to President Biden's desk. The vote concluded the work of the 34-member commission, which held six public meetings and called on 44 witnesses. Biden, who has expressed opposition to expanding the court, formed the commission in April to study court expansion and reform amid calls from some within the Democratic Party to add more justices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Crime Stoppers#Prison#Iphone#District Court
The Associated Press

Australia joins US in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday that Australia will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games over human rights concerns. Morrison said it should come as no surprise that Australian officials would boycott the event after the nation’s relationship...
SPORTS
CBS News

Instagram CEO to testify before Senate committee on safety of teen users

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri will discuss steps the popular photo sharing app is taking to keep teenage users safe on the platform during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for Meta, the new name for the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. The testimony, Mosseri's first...
LAW
Weatherford Democrat

Weatherford Democrat

Weatherford, TX
2K+
Followers
39
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Weatherford Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy