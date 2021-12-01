Man indicted on child pornography possession charges

Walker Watt Lawrence

WEATHERFORD — A Weatherford man was indicted last month on seven counts of possession of child pornography.

Lawrence Watt Walker, 47, was arrested in July following a Crime Stoppers tip of a man suspected to have numerous images of child pornography on his iPad and iPhone.

According to probable cause affidavits, Parker County investigators obtained a search warrant for Walker's iCloud on May 20, and discovered numerous images, labeled "Cowboy set," of children ages 6-12 nude and from the waist down.

Upon his arrest, Lawrence was booked into the Tarrant County Jail and released after posting a $60,000 bond.

"If convicted of possession of child pornography, Mr. Lawrence faces a sentence of two to 10 years in prison for each count, as well as a fine not to exceed $10,000," Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain said. "The case was randomly assigned to the 43rd District Court, with Judge Craig Towson presiding."

Walker was previously employed as a Willow Park firefighter, but resigned several months before his arrest, according to a city spokesperson.