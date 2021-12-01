Diabetes awareness tips that benefit everyone

The UT Extension office recently collaborated with Lewis Health Center and Lewis Health Center Physical Therapy to host a series of classes called Dining with Diabetes. The class was led by UT Extension County director Shelly Ray, Lewis Health Center Director and Manager of Physical Therapy Heather Norris, and Lewis Health Center patient educator Melissa Robertson. A variety of topics were covered in these classes including portion sizes, food labeling, recipe modification, and exercise. Individuals in the class learned how to meal plan by substituting healthier ingredients, count carbohydrates, and limit calorie intake by reducing the amount of sodium and fat in different types of foods. Participants enjoyed hands-on activities and learned how to calculate and convert grams into teaspoons, identify the recommended amount of daily carb intake, differentiate the various types of sodium intake, and modify recipes with seasoning substitutions. PT director Heather Norris instructed the class on the recommended levels of appropriate daily physical activity. She also led the class in moderate exercises and instructed them on how to implement various levels of physical activity at home. Nurse Melissa Robertson assisted participants with techniques on how to monitor blood sugar and cholesterol levels and distributed a variety of recipe books with healthier meal ideas. Participants that attended each of these classes received free giveaways and some wonderful door prizes. For more information on diabetes education with UT Extension, please contact Shelly Ray @ 796-3091.

