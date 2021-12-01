ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Diabetes awareness tips that benefit everyone

KGUN 9
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFab Incorporated is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend....

www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

Tips on how diabetics can have a healthy Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dietitians say we are entering what is called “holiday eating season,” and diabetes is getting a lot of attention. Kentucky has one of the highest rates of diabetes in the country. Tami Ross, a dietician with UK Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center said a big Thanksgiving meal in itself doesn’t bring about the disease, However, she said people living with pre-diabetes or diabetes need to be careful with what foods they eat and watch their blood sugar levels.
LEXINGTON, KY
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Ask a Doctor: Talking diabetes awareness with U of Minnesota doctor

According to the American Diabetes Association, approximately 8% of adults in Minnesota are diagnosed with diabetes, costing an estimated $4.7 billion in the state. As November is Diabetes Awareness Month, Betsy Seaquist, MD, an endocrinologist at the University of Minnesota Medical School and M Health Fairview, talks about diabetes and living with a chronic condition.
MINNESOTA STATE
bcm.edu

Tips for Diabetic Foot Care

Most of us enjoy recreational walks through the park, beach or even the local mall, but we don’t often think about the means of our mobility – our feet. But this isn’t the case for people with diabetes who experience issues with their feet due to nerve and blood vessel damage caused by high blood sugar. Many patients with diabetes lose feeling in their feet and are at risk for developing wounds that can become infected and are difficult to heal, even leading to amputation.
HEALTH
Daily Reflector

Awareness, resources help those living with diabetes

November was first proclaimed National Diabetes Awareness Month in 1975. It is now a month-long recognition, with World Diabetes Day falling on Nov. 14. This is a special time for those living with diabetes, their loved ones, diabetes care and education specialists, health care providers and diabetes advocates as the world pays attention to the illness they are immersed in daily.
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Young
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Color Me Cured 2021 raises awareness, understanding of Type 1 Diabetes

The 8th Annual Color Me Cured for JDRF was held in Walnut on November 13th. This event is hosted each year by Eli’s Allies. Eli’s Allies was formed in 2013, soon after Eli Wilburn was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 7. Eli’s mom, Amanda Wilburn is the founder and team captain of Eli’s Allies. Eli’s Allies is a group of people who want to support Eli and others living with Type 1. The group has grown from a handful of family and friends into a group with representatives from at lease 35 states and 5 foreign countries!
WALNUT, MS
Alabama NewsCenter

Type 2 diabetes prevention: Take control of your health with these simple tips

One in 10 Americans has diabetes, and more than 88 million have prediabetes. With an often-irreversible diagnosis and lasting health implications, diabetes is a disease that can be prevented with the right strategies and support. This National Diabetes Month, experts from the UAB Department of Family and Community Medicine in the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine are sharing tips on how to prevent diabetes altogether.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Habits#Fab Incorporated
hometownstations.com

Watching for diabetes and prediabetes amid National Diabetes Awareness Month

November marks National Diabetes Awareness Month, and local medical experts are urging people to watch for the signs of this disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that over 34 million Americans had diabetes back in 2018, which is just over 10 percent of the population. Prediabetes is...
LIMA, OH
The Bulletin

Healthy Living: 5 tips for a healthy holiday for those with diabetes

The holiday season can be a time of long to-do lists, more obligations, gatherings and parties. Many of us find ourselves eating out or indulging a little more than usual. It’s also a time where there is a lot of focus on food and drinks, and usually not the healthy ones. If you have diabetes, this can make it difficult to manage your illness. But, the good news is, it doesn’t have to be!
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Diabetes drug dapagliflozin may benefit patients with heart failure

Dapagliflozin, a drug commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, improved symptoms and physical limitations in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, according to clinical trial results published in Nature Medicine. Sadiya Khan, '09 MD, '14 MSc, '10, '12 GME, assistant professor of Medicine in the Division of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wvua23.com

Diabetes Awareness Month: Know the Signs

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just over 1 in 10 Americans suffer from diabetes and about 1 in 3 have pre-diabetes. There are three primary types of diabetes, said University Medical Center Dietitian Suzanne Henson. “Type 1, of course, which we typically recognize in younger individuals...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Dayton Daily News

IN YOUR PRIME: Tips for managing diabetes during the holidays

The holidays are just around the corner, and if you’re trying to manage diabetes and your A1C levels, it can be challenging to avoid sweets and treats in the hectic days ahead. “You can have a good fasting blood glucose number, but your A1C might be different,” explained Alicia Buterbaugh,...
KETTERING, OH
MyTexasDaily

Celebrating the Past, Looking Toward the Future This Diabetes Awareness Month

(BPT) - November is Diabetes Awareness Month — a time for us to reflect not only on how far diagnosis and treatment have advanced since the discovery of insulin just 100 years ago, but also on where opportunities still lie to expand access to advanced technology. As the leading global...
HEALTH
lewisherald.com

Dining with Diabetes

The UT Extension office recently collaborated with Lewis Health Center and Lewis Health Center Physical Therapy to host a series of classes called Dining with Diabetes. The class was led by UT Extension County director Shelly Ray, Lewis Health Center Director and Manager of Physical Therapy Heather Norris, and Lewis Health Center patient educator Melissa Robertson. A variety of topics were covered in these classes including portion sizes, food labeling, recipe modification, and exercise. Individuals in the class learned how to meal plan by substituting healthier ingredients, count carbohydrates, and limit calorie intake by reducing the amount of sodium and fat in different types of foods. Participants enjoyed hands-on activities and learned how to calculate and convert grams into teaspoons, identify the recommended amount of daily carb intake, differentiate the various types of sodium intake, and modify recipes with seasoning substitutions. PT director Heather Norris instructed the class on the recommended levels of appropriate daily physical activity. She also led the class in moderate exercises and instructed them on how to implement various levels of physical activity at home. Nurse Melissa Robertson assisted participants with techniques on how to monitor blood sugar and cholesterol levels and distributed a variety of recipe books with healthier meal ideas. Participants that attended each of these classes received free giveaways and some wonderful door prizes. For more information on diabetes education with UT Extension, please contact Shelly Ray @ 796-3091.
RECIPES
EatThis

The Best Breakfast Foods to Eat If You Have Diabetes, Says Dietitian

Diabetes can make mealtimes feel overwhelming and confusing. Between choosing foods that don't spike your blood sugar and making sure you're keeping track of that carb count, it's no wonder breakfast can be a hard meal to cook for—especially given that so many popular breakfast foods are loaded with added sugars. So what's a diabetic to do?
NUTRITION
easyhealthoptions.com

6 fruits anyone with blood sugar problems should be eating

If type 2 diabetes runs in your family, or if you have reason to be concerned about high blood sugar and insulin resistance, I have some exciting news for you. Recent research has pinpointed a group of fruits that can lower your diabetes risk naturally. These “superfoods” are already well...
NUTRITION
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Tips for Healthy Feet With Diabetes

Foot care is an important part of treating your diabetes. In fact, keeping an eye on your feet can help prevent major problems, including amputation. “In the diabetic patient, there are many complications involving the lower limbs,” says Diane Koshimune, DPM, a podiatrist at Kaiser Permanente in California. “The feet are important in our day-to-day lives. If something happens to them, it can impact your ability to walk, to get around, to work.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy