Facebook removes ban on users searching and praising Kyle Rittenhouse

F acebook lifted restrictions that prevent users from searching for posts about Kyle Rittenhouse and from praising the teenager.

Users will be allowed to search for posts and share their "support" for Rittenhouse after the 18-year-old was found not guilty on Nov. 19 of intentional homicide and other charges related to the fatal shootings of two men and injuring of a third during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, according to CNN.

"After the verdict in Kenosha, we rolled back the restrictions we had in place that limited search results from returning content related to key terms including Kyle Rittenhouse," said Andy Stone, a spokesman for Facebook.

Stone said users will no longer face restrictions relating to Rittenhouse content but that Facebook will still be removing "content that celebrates the death of the individuals killed in Kenosha."

After the Kenosha shootings, Facebook made a decision to remove posts that were written in support of Rittenhouse.

"We've designated the shooting in Kenosha a mass murder and are removing posts in support of the shooter," Facebook said in a statement at the time.

A day after Rittenhouse's acquittal, the fundraising website, GoFundMe issued a statement that said it would be reversing a ban on fundraisers for Rittenhouse.

"Once charges for a violent crime were brought against Kyle Rittenhouse in 2020, GoFundMe removed fundraisers that were started for the defendant's legal defense," the fundraising platform said. "We did this as part of our regular monitoring efforts; in addition to those fundraisers, our Trust & Safety team removed hundreds of other fundraisers between August and December 2020 — unrelated to Rittenhouse — that we determined were in violation of this long-standing policy."

