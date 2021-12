Indianapolis – Last week on his show JMV said that going 1-1 vs the Bills and Buccaneers would be a success in terms of how the team looks and their postseason chances heading down the stretch. The Colts thrashed the Bills in Buffalo, something that surprised Colts fans nationwide and now JMV has decided to change his tune. He’s known for stamping games “must win” early in the season, even in Week 1 if necessary, so listeners wanted to know if JMV thought the Colts needed to win on Sunday vs the defending Super Bowl Champs.

