ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

D-backs ink reliever Melancon to 2-year deal

MLB
 6 days ago

PHOENIX -- The D-backs took their first step toward improving their bullpen Wednesday by signing free agent closer Mark Melancon to a two-year contract that will pay him $6 million in 2022 and 2023. The deal includes a mutual option of $5 million for 2024 with a $2 million...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marin Independent Journal

SF Giants’ latest moves send a clear signal: Zaidi era has reached a turning point

SAN FRANCISCO — In his earliest days as the Giants’ president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi took great care to avoid using the word “rebuild” to describe his approach to shaping the team’s 40-man roster. Zaidi didn’t believe the Giants needed to purge their core, tank for a top draft...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Hazen
Person
Mark Melancon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why there's an MLB lockout, explained

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. For the first time since 1994-95, there’s a work stoppage in Major League Baseball. The collective bargaining agreement between the owners and MLB Players’ Association expired at midnight on Wednesday, and...
MLB
Arizona Sports

Report: D-backs ‘in mix’ to sign reliever Kirby Yates

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among six teams in the running to sign 2019 MLB All-Star and free agent reliever Kirby Yates, reports The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The news indicates Arizona is swinging big in attempting to restock its bullpen coming off a league-worst 52-110 season. Yates led all of MLB...
MLB
ClutchPoints

The 1 Yankees player who never got a fair chance

The New York Yankees have found success in the 2010s, as well as in the 2020 and 2021 seasons thanks to a young core they developed, as well as underachieving players from other MLB teams that New York took a shot on. Not all of the players the Yankees have gambled on have panned out. However, there’s one MLB player who never got a fair chance from New York: Clint Frazier.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D Backs#Braves#Ink#Era#Padres#Gm
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
MLB

The 'ageless wonder' on this classic card

As part of the celebration of the 70th anniversary of Topps baseball cards, we've asked fans (as well as our staff) to submit their all-time favorite baseball cards, and we've broken them down by team. We'll be revealing submissions regularly throughout the season, ranging from the famous to the weird, and everything in between.
MLB
MLB

Giants finalize deal with Alex Cobb

The Giants and free-agent right-hander Alex Cobb agreed on a two-year, $20 million contract, the team announced on Tuesday night. San Francisco is in the process of rebuilding its rotation after starter Kevin Gausman agreed to a five-year deal with the Blue Jays on Sunday. Cobb will earn $9 million...
MLB
theScore

Report: Rays agree to 2-year deal with reliever Raley

The Tampa Bay Rays agreed to a deal Monday with left-handed reliever Brooks Raley, a source told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. It's a two-year, $10-million pact including an option, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Raley joins fellow southpaws Colin Poche and Jalen Beeks as potential lefty...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
arcamax.com

Rays have $10 million multi-year deal with reliever Brooks Raley

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rays have a deal in place to add lefty reliever Brooks Raley on a two-year contact with a 2024 option worth a guaranteed $10 million. The deal is pending a physical exam and is expected to be made official before the Wednesday night expiration of baseball’s labor agreement and likely lockout, when transactions freeze.
MLB
MLB

Muñoz inks 4-year extension with Seattle

SEATTLE -- The Mariners signed reliever Andrés Muñoz to a four-year deal worth at least $7.5 million, the club announced on Wednesday, confirming a report that MLB.com published the night prior. The deal will buy out all of Muñoz’s arbitration-eligible years, which run through 2025, and there are three years...
MLB
MLB

Timeline of recent CBA negotiations

Across the last 40 years of collective bargaining negotiations, games have only been missed during seasons that began without a Basic Agreement in place. While a preliminary CBA had been agreed to in 1980 following an eight-day strike, the most contentious issue of free-agent compensation was left unresolved. Both sides agreed to form a joint committee that would revisit the issue and reopen negotiations following the 1980 season. After this committee failed to find a solution, the MLBPA went on a 50-day strike in the middle of the 1981 season.
MLB
MLB

D-backs' all-time retired numbers

PHOENIX -- The D-backs don't have a lot of history to draw from, having played their first season in 1998, but they have had some memorable moments. Chief among them is the 2001 World Series championship, which the D-backs won in a thrilling seven-game set with the Yankees. Two of...
MLB
MLB

10 biggest trades in White Sox history

CHICAGO -- During Ken Williams' 12-year tenure as the White Sox general manager, he acquired 171 players in 72 trades involving the Major League roster. So picking the 10 biggest trades in franchise history could be increased to 20 or 30 based on the current executive vice president's work alone.
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves ink Kirby Yates to a two year-deal

The Braves were rumored to have interest in Yates last offseason, but they were worried about his medicals, which resulted in him signing with the Blue Jays. The Braves were right, too. Yates never threw a pitch for Toronto in the regular season. During Spring Training, he was announced out for the season and underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career. He also dealt with injuries throughout 2020. However, before this string of unfortunate events, Yates was one of the best relievers in the majors. In 2019, he led the league in saves with the Padres and posted a minuscule 1.19 ERA, which came after a 2018 campaign in which he recorded a 2.14 ERA over 63 innings.
MLB
MLB

10 players you forgot were Mariners

SEATTLE -- For a franchise that hasn't made a ton of postseason memories, the Mariners have had more than their fair share of unforgettable stars -- from Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr., Randy Johnson and Edgar Martinez to Alex Rodriguez, Félix Hernández and Ichiro Suzuki. But not all Mariners...
MLB
MLB

The latest on the CBA negotiations

With the Collective Bargaining Agreement set to expire at 11:59 ET tonight, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are scheduled to meet again today in Irving, Texas. The two sides met Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. CT, as the MLBPA made an economic proposal during a brief, 30-minute...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy