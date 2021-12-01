D-backs ink reliever Melancon to 2-year deal

The Braves were rumored to have interest in Yates last offseason, but they were worried about his medicals, which resulted in him signing with the Blue Jays. The Braves were right, too. Yates never threw a pitch for Toronto in the regular season. During Spring Training, he was announced out for the season and underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career. He also dealt with injuries throughout 2020. However, before this string of unfortunate events, Yates was one of the best relievers in the majors. In 2019, he led the league in saves with the Padres and posted a minuscule 1.19 ERA, which came after a 2018 campaign in which he recorded a 2.14 ERA over 63 innings.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO