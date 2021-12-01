Gov. Hogan addresses Omicron variant concerns

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has outlined preparation plans for the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state. He held a news conference to announce steps and to urge people to get vaccinated and to get a booster shot if enough time has gone by since they’ve been vaccinated. The governor spoke not long after after the White House announced that a person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO