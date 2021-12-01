ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gov. Hogan addresses Omicron variant concerns

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Larry Hogan says Marylanders shouldn't panic in...

Maryland monitoring COVID-19 omicron variant; Hogan urges vaccination

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan is urging Marylanders to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as a new variant emerges across the globe. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Hogan said he was briefed Monday morning from the state's COVID-19 Response Team regarding...
‘It’s Probably Everywhere’ Concern Grows About Omicron Covid Variant In Maryland As Positivity Rate Jumps Above 5%; Hogan To Speak Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In just 24 hours, 42 more people have been hospitalized in Maryland with Covid-19, and Maryland’s positivity rate has once again risen above 5 percent. The state is experiencing a troubling rise in key coronavirus metrics even before any cases of the new omicron variant have been detected here. Doctors say it may only be a matter of time before the strain is confirmed in Maryland.
Gov. Lamont releases statement on omicron variant

Gov. Ned Lamont has released a statement on the omicron variant, the latest version of COVID-19 to begin spreading across the globe. Lamont says while there are no reported cases of omicron in Connecticut, residents must remain vigilant. In a statement Lamont said, "Earlier this year we set up a...
Maryland AG expresses concern over state's drinking water in letter to Gov. Hogan

MARYLAND (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh believes the state’s drinking water could be at risk. Frosh sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan Wednesday warning that the state agency in charge of the state’s 3,300 public drinking water systems is dramatically understaffed and underfunded. "There are...
Gov. Jay Inslee reacts to omicron variant in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash.– Washington Governor Jay Inslee is encouraging people to do what they can to fight the spread of the omicron variant. Inslee released a statement over the weekend when three cases of the variant were found in the state. “We knew this day was inevitable, but the good news...
Governor Hogan outlines Maryland’s preparedness efforts for COVID-19 Omicron variant [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Following the first confirmed U.S. case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, Governor Larry Hogan on Wednesday detailed Maryland’s preparedness efforts. “The single most important thing you can do to maintain your immunity against this virus and its variants is to get your booster shot,” said Governor Hogan. “Throughout this entire year, we have repeatedly stressed that we are in … Continue reading "Governor Hogan outlines Maryland’s preparedness efforts for COVID-19 Omicron variant [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan outlines Maryland’s preparedness efforts for COVID-19 Omicron variant [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Hogan Promotes Testing And Boosters As Best Defense Against Omicron Variant

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan detailed Maryland Preparedness efforts on Wednesday, stating that he is confident Maryland will detect and deter the Omnicron variant through testing and booster shots. Hogan confirmed that he doesn’t see any need for shutdowns or lockdowns, but urges that Marylanders take their health...
Hogan: First three cases of the Omicron variant identified in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland health officials confirmed the first three cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Maryland residents on Friday. All three cases are people who live in the Baltimore Metropolitan Region, a release said. Governor Larry Hogan announced that the Maryland Department of Health had confirmed these cases in partnership with laboratories. […]
Governor Hogan Introduces “Violent Firearms Offender Act” and “Judicial Transparency Act” as Emergency Legislation

Governor Hogan announced the introduction of emergency legislation on social media earlier today. “People are being shot nearly every single day in Baltimore City, and we have an obligation to do something about it right now. My full statement on the introduction of the “Violent Firearms Offender Act” and “Judicial Transparency Act” as emergency legislation.”
Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for federal contractors

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued a stay...
Hogan Outlines Omicron Variant Preparedness

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has outlined preparation plans for the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state. He held a news conference to announce steps and to urge people to get vaccinated and to get a booster shot if enough time has gone by since they’ve been vaccinated. The governor spoke not long after after the White House announced that a person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant.
