Despite the broad rebound, the market is still in correction and Citigroup (C) didn't participate in the rebound. Here is a bearish option strategy to use with C stock. Citigroup stock already was in an established downtrend and fell 0.4% at the close yesterday. Traders that think this weakness in C stock might continue could look at a bear call spread. Here's how you could set it up.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO