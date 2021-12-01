ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Race to the Finish as Punter Ranks Among Nation's Best

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 6 days ago

With five and a half minutes left in an Apple Cup that was out of reach, Race Porter took a final curtain call.

The University of Washington senior punter eased off just a little with his powerful right foot and dropped the ball out of bounds on the Washington State 3, 46 yards away — still shy of his season average.

It was a small victory in a 40-13 defeat but a fitting end for Porter, one of the few consistent performers in a trying Husky season.

While new coach Kalen DeBoer will miss out on his services, Porter finished as the nation's fourth-most prolific punter, averaging a booming school-record 48.53 yards per kick on 53 tries, which easily broke the previous standard of 45.6, set by Kyle Rasp in 2011.

The versatile Husky special-teamer trailed only San Diego State's Matt Araiza, who led the nation with a 51.47 average; Colorado State's Ryan Stonehouse, who averaged an equally impressive 50.91; and Michigan State's Bryce Baringer, a 48.55-yard kicker each time out.

Porter could probably identify best with Baringer, like him often an inclement-weather kicker, compared to the others who no doubt were aided some by constant sunny conditions or high altitude.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0YLJ_0dBYk44U00
Race Porter comes up a yard short on a fake punt against ASU, with his helmet coming off.  Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Breaking down his Husky career, Porter appeared in games over five seasons, mostly as a holder.

Scott Woodward and Jen Cohen's Tale of 2 Football Coaching Hirings

Pac-12 Football Power Rankings, Not for Kalen DeBoer's Eyes

Choosing a New Husky Offensive Line for DeBoer to Consider

He punted for parts of four seasons, launching 85 kicks for an average of 46.2, also a school record, bettering Rasp's 44.4 career output in 2010-11.

Porter had a long punt of 73 yards against Arizona State this season. He rocketed 27 kicks of 50 yards or more. He dropped 32 punts inside the opposing 20-yard-line. He had two blocked. He had a tackle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K1Fgn_0dBYk44U00
Race Porter celebrates a well-placed kick against Arkansas State.  Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

Porter also attempted a pair of fake punts that weren't successful, most notably one in this season's 35-30 setback to Arizona State at home.

In the third quarter on fourth-and-9 from the UW 31, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Porter tucked the ball under his arm, took off and covered 8 yards before getting his helmet taken off by Sun Devils special-teamer Alijah Gammage, who led with his own helmet. Why targeting wasn't called on Gammage was never adequately explained.

However, Porter will live to kick another day in the NFL, probably going to the pros the way most punters do, as a free agent, and staying a long time.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Comments / 0

Related
holtvilletribune.com

Aztec Araiza Among 3 Finalists for Top Collegiate Punter Honors

San Diego State’s Matt Araiza has been named as a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation’s best collegiate punter. Araiza is one of three finalists, joining Adam Korsak of Rutgers and Jordan Stout of Penn State. The winner will be announced Dec. 9 at the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalen Deboer
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga-Duke key matchups: Coach K's freshman class among the best in nation

LAS VEGAS – Gonzaga’s touted freshman class might finally meet its match Friday, fittingly in a town that’s always had a special knack for uncovering stars. With three five-star recruits in tow, No. 5 Duke comes into town to face off against No. 1 Gonzaga, which for the first time in school history has two five-star athletes of its own. The Bulldogs’ 2021 class also featured a pair of four-star prospects, while the Blue Devils had one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

NBA: Ranking the league’s best third options

They can’t all be the go-to guy. But in some instances, maybe they should. Like every team sport, the players that are on the field of play know exactly who their best players are. In basketball, and the NBA in particular, everyone knows who should be receiving the bulk of the shots down the court.
NBA
chargerathletics.com

MEN'S BASKETBALL RANKED IN D2SIDA NATIONAL POLL

Orangeburg, N.Y. (11/24/21) The Dominican College men's basketball team has been ranked 21st in this week's D2SIDA National Media Poll as was announced yesterday. The Chargers make their first appearance in the top 25 in Division II after receiving votes in last week's poll. DC improved to 5-0 last night after defeating Bowie State at the Harlem Renaissance Classic.
ORANGEBURG, NY
kslsports.com

Corner Canyon QB Devin Brown Commits To Ohio State

SALT LAKE CITY – Corner Canyon High School quarterback Devin Brown announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes football program. Brown posted his decision on social media on Wednesday, December 1. “Betting on myself… ALL IN! Go Bucks!” the Chargers quarterback tweeted. Brown’s commitment to Ohio State comes one...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Punters#American Football#Race Porter#The Washington State 3#Colorado State#Michigan State
enquirerjournal.com

Emezie, Wolfpack best Howell's Heels in wild finish

Playing for the final time in front of home fans at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. State receiver and former Marvin Ridge High standout Emeka Emezie had one of the biggest games of his career Friday night against rival North Carolina. Emezie caught five passes for 112 yards and two...
RALEIGH, NC
newswatchman.com

SSU men's cross country finishes 19th at national championship meet

The Men’s Cross Country team traveled across the country to Vancouver, Washington last week to represent Shawnee State University in the NAIA National Championship Cross Country meet. The team was able to post a top-20 finish in the race finishing in 19th place. The race featured 36 teams and 330...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Eagle-Tribune

Where Merrimack men's hockey ranks nationally

KRACH — 33rd. Goals Per Game — 3.07 (27th) Goals Allowed Per Game — 3.36 (43rd) Scoring Margin — -0.29 (33rd) Shooting Percentage — 10.6% (25th) Save Percentage — .877 (51st) Power Play — 17.0% (35th) Penalty Kill — 75.0% (43rd) Penalty Minutes — 9.57 (42nd) Faceoffs — 54.4% (6th)
HOCKEY
thedailyhoosier.com

A look at Walt Bell’s offenses in the national rankings

According to multiple reports, including first by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Indiana is set to hire former UMass head coach Walt Bell as its next offensive coordinator. The 37-year-old Bell will be Tom Allen’s fourth offensive coordinator in six seasons, following Mike DeBord, Kalen DeBoer and Nick Sheridan. Allen and Bell both served as coordinators at different times under former Florida State and South Florida head coach Willie Taggart.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
964
Followers
1K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy