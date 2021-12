With Thanksgiving fast approaching, it's natural to want to ensure that all your holiday plans are in place. And if you're going to step out for a fast food meal, it's a good idea to double-check with a restaurant about their timings. After all, you don't want to get to your favorite eatery only to realize that it's not open, right? According to USA Today, several popular chains are going to be closed for the holidays. But don't worry — a few options are likely to still be available this year.

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO