Congress & Courts

U.S. Supreme Court hears case that could reshape abortion rights

By ABC News
abccolumbia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC NEWS– The U.S. Supreme Court heard a Mississippi case that...

Seattle Times

The woman who could bring down Roe v. Wade

Soon after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, Attorney General Lynn Fitch took a meeting with her communications team. As Mississippi’s top lawyer, she would be the face of the law that could bring down Roe v. Wade, responsible for crafting and publicizing arguments on behalf of the state. That day in July, they’d gathered to discuss their promotion strategy.
State
Mississippi State
Fox News

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, here's what happens

The Supreme Court may deliver a dramatic change to abortion jurisprudence in Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — potentially allowing states to radically change access to the procedure. While it's difficult to predict outcomes, observers have suggested the court's conservative majority will strike down decades of...
CNN

Mississippi governor calls Supreme Court oral arguments on state's restrictive abortion law 'a watershed moment in American history'

Washington (CNN) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves called recent Supreme Court oral arguments on a restrictive abortion law in his state "a watershed moment in American history," saying he's cautiously optimistic the court will overturn two seminal decisions that secured abortion rights for women nationwide. "This has been a watershed...
The Guardian

Supreme court case prompts California lawmaker to share her abortion experience

Early one morning this fall, the California state assemblywoman Buffy Wicks felt a type of pain she had never experienced before. Wicks, 44, found herself doubled over in pain, barely able to walk or get her daughter ready for school. At her doctor’s shortly after, she learned that she was pregnant and having a miscarriage and would need an emergency abortion. Twenty-four hours later she had the procedure.
The New Yorker

The Mississippi Abortion Case and the Fragile Legitimacy of the Supreme Court

The legal landscape of the past weeks and months has prompted questions of which people and entities are legitimate interpreters and enforcers of the law and what happens when you take the law into your own hands. Mississippi and other states took the recent changes in personnel on the Supreme Court as an invitation to defy the Court’s constitutional rulings on abortion, and those states now seem likely to prevail.
thecut.com

Who Is the Woman Behind the Case Challenging Roe v. Wade?

Lynn Fitch, Mississippi’s first female attorney general, is the face of the Supreme Court abortion case poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, which began with oral arguments on Wednesday. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, concerns a Mississippi ban on all abortions after 15 weeks — far before the viability threshold set in Roe, which protects the right to abortion until 23 or 24 weeks and longer in cases where the patient’s health is in question.
Sun-Journal

Kavanaugh, who reassured Susan Collins that Roe v. Wade was settled law, signals openness to overturning abortion decision

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday repeatedly indicated he would be open to overturning “settled law,” including Roe v. Wade, citing a long list of past Supreme Court cases that had been ruled against precedent. Those cases, Kavanaugh said, included Brown v. Board of Education, which outlawed...
spectrumnews1.com

Unexpectedly, Supreme Court doesn't rule on Texas abortion ban Monday

In a development that came as a surprise to those who watch the U.S. Supreme Court closely, justices on Monday issued no opinions on Texas' ban on abortion roughly six weeks into pregnancy. The court's website on Friday indicated at least one opinion on the strict and controversial law would...
TheConversationAU

Will Roe v Wade be overturned, and what would this mean? The US abortion debate explained

Last week, the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case that is the most significant threat to abortion rights in the US in decades. The case, Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, centres on a 2018 Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks except in “medical emergencies or for severe fetal abnormality”. It is part of a wave of state abortion bans passed since the 2016 US presidential election that take aim at Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision that guaranteed abortion as a constitutional right. So, what is this Mississippi challenge based on...
The Independent

If Roe falls, some fear ripple effect on civil rights cases

If the Supreme Court decides to overturn or gut the decision that legalized abortion, some fear that it could undermine other precedent-setting cases, including civil rights and LGBTQ protections. Overturning Roe v. Wade would have a bigger effect than most cases because it was reaffirmed by a second decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, three decades later, legal scholars and advocates said. The Supreme Court's conservative majority signaled in arguments last week they would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. A decision is...
