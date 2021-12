A student has been arrested for creating a social media post that prompted officials to cancel classes at the middle and high school in Sauk Rapids today. A news release issued by the Sauk Rapids Police Department indicates the 14-year-old has “claimed sole responsibility for the creation of the threatening post." The police department says the incident remains under investigation. The news release also noted investigators believe the alleged threat is isolated to the secondary level, while the nature of the threat has not been disclosed.

SAUK RAPIDS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO