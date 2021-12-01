Mizzou at Liberty: Tigers hope to heat up against Flames

Sam Pittman’s No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-5, 3-4 SEC) have recovered from October’s three-game losing streak and won three of their last four, with the only loss coming at No. 2 Alabama, Saturday’s 42-35 defeat, one of the Hogs’ most impressive showings of the year. Behind a potent, balanced attack powered by quarterback K.J. Jefferson (21 TDs, three interceptions) the Hogs will play in a bowl game for the first time in five years. First, though, they want to snap a five-game losing streak to Mizzou in the Battle Line Rivalry. Should the 14.5-point favorites win Friday, they will have swept all three of their trophy games for the first time in team history, having already beaten Texas A&M in the Southwest Classic and LSU in the Battle for the Golden Boot. Pittman, Mizzou’s offensive line coach in 2000, has surrounded himself with former Tigers, including former MU player and coach Barry Odom, his defensive coordinator; former player Michael Scherer, his linebackers coach; and starting defensive linemen Markell Utsey and Tre Williams, who played for the Tigers last year. Odom’s defense has struggled some lately — Alabama passed for a school record 559 yards last week — but the Hogs have the SEC’s No. 2 rushing offense and have the SEC’s fewest turnovers, just eight in 11 games.

