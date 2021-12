Damian Lillard has found his footing and the Portland Trail Blazers have jumped up the West standings. The Portland Trail Blazers got off one of the most confusing starts in the NBA. And a big reason why was the less than stellar start from Damian Lillard. The perennial all-star got off to one of his worst starts to his career and the team as a whole reflected his struggles in the win-loss column.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO