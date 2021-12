"Titanfall" has had a difficult road over the last few years. Respawn's mech-centric shooter has garnered a massive fanbase since it launched back in 2014, and that appreciation has only grown with the release of a direct sequel, "Titanfall 2," and the battle royale sensation that is "Apex Legends." However, years of cheating players, hackers, and disappointed fans have led to the unfortunately decline of the once-popular shooter. Now, the team behind "Titanfall" has announced that the game has reached the end of its journey — effective immediately.

