DaBaby still hasn't donated or spoken to several of the HIV/AIDS organizations he met with earlier this year. Back in August, the rapper met with nine HIV-awareness charities after making dangerous false claims about HIV/AIDS and homophobic comments during his set at this year's Rolling Loud festival. At the time, the organizations said DaBaby was "genuinely engaged, apologized for the inaccurate and hurtful comments he made about people living with HIV" and responded to the information with "deep respect." However, it's unclear whether it stuck, seeing as how he hasn't engaged with multiple charities since that meeting.

