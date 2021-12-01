ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commission seeks more time to redraw congressional lines

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The bipartisan commission charged with redrawing the boundaries for Connecticut’s congressional districts has decided to request a three-week extension so it can complete its work.

While the panel already approved redistricting plans for the state Senate and House of Representatives, it couldn’t finish the congressional districts in time to meet the Nov. 30 deadline.

“This situation is a little bit unique in that we haven’t had the time to put the effort in to sort of negotiate in good faith the congressional maps,” said House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, referring to U.S. Census data being delayed because of the pandemic.

Both Republicans and Democrats said they’re optimistic they’ll reach an agreement on a bipartisan congressional plan by Dec. 21.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill on Wednesday officially notified the chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court that the Reapportionment Commission failed to meet its deadline, giving the court control over the process.

Attorney General William Tong, on the panel’s behalf, will file a request for an extension with the court in the next few days, a spokesperson said.

