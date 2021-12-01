1 St. Louis County officer killed, 1 injured in car crash

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County police detective died Wednesday and another was injured in a car crash, Chief Kenneth Gregory said.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis County, near the intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Crete Drive.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Antonio Valentine, who had been with the department since 2007, died and another detective was treated for minor injuries and released. Gregory said a driver in a separate vehicle also died.

Police have not released details about what the detectives were doing or what led to the crash.