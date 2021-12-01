ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

1 St. Louis County officer killed, 1 injured in car crash

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County police detective died Wednesday and another was injured in a car crash, Chief Kenneth Gregory said.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis County, near the intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Crete Drive.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Antonio Valentine, who had been with the department since 2007, died and another detective was treated for minor injuries and released. Gregory said a driver in a separate vehicle also died.

Police have not released details about what the detectives were doing or what led to the crash.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Police: Suspect killed, officer hurt when both hit by car

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A suspect died and an officer chasing him across a Des Moines street was injured Monday night when both were hit by a car, police said. The incident began when the officer spotted a van driving in reverse on a city street, then pull into a parking lot, police said. The officer stopped and questioned the van’s driver, who reportedly gave a false name and then ran away.
DES MOINES, IA
The Associated Press

Florida deputy shoots, kills 88-yr-old after he pulls gun

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy fatally shot an 88-year-old man while doing a welfare check at the man’s home on Tuesday, officials said. A woman called the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning after noticing that Ronald Ehrich’s garage was open, and she had not seen him for at least two days, Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a news conferece.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Teen shot in Alabama church; suspect still at large

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A teen missionary remains hospitalized in Birmingham after he was shot multiple times at a church event last week. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Elder Michael Fauber, 18, is in serious condition but is stable and improving, the church’s media relations manager Sam Penrod told AL.com.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Police#Ap#St Louis Post Dispatch
The Associated Press

Police chase causes lockdown at Kentucky Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Capitol and Capitol Annex were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning, following a nearby police chase of an armed man. Two men were fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle before stopping west of the Capitol grounds, media outlets reported. The men fled the vehicle on foot, with one man shooting at officers, though none were hit, according to Frankfort Police Department spokeswoman Lynn Aubrey.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

674K+
Followers
358K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy