The ‘Dark Horse’ popstar opened up about her workout regiment and her morning rituals, as she gets ready to take the stage in Las Vegas. You can’t knock the hustle! Katy Perry divulged all the details of her typical workout routine, while she prepares for her “Play” residency in Las Vegas, in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal on Monday November 22. The 37-year-old singer admitted that she tends to arrive late for her meetings with her personal trainer, and she has a pretty set ritual with her daughter Daisy, 1, and fiancé Orlando Bloom, 44, to kick off her days.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 DAYS AGO