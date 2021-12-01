ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge blocks law that would allow more guns on campuses

By AMY BETH HANSON
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana lawmakers overstepped their authority in passing legislation that would allow more people to carry guns on public college campuses, a state judge has ruled.

District Court Judge Michael McMahon on Tuesday granted the state Board of Regents’ request for a permanent injunction against legislation that sought to block the regents from regulating the possession or storage of firearms on campuses.

Montana’s Constitution gives the Board of Regents the authority to regulate the university system, and McMahon agreed with the board that their power includes setting campus firearms policies. He declared the part of the law dealing with the university system to be unconstitutional.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen quickly filed a notice with the Montana Supreme Court that his office intends to appeal McMahon’s ruling.

“We disagree with the judge’s decision. State law applies on college campuses,” Emilee Cantrell, a spokesperson for Knudsen, said Wednesday. “The Board of Regents does not have the power to pick and choose which state laws it will follow. Montanans do not forfeit their constitutional rights when they step foot onto a college campus.”

The Board of Regents has a policy that bans firearm possession on campuses, with exceptions for trained law enforcement and security officers, as well as policies governing the storage and access to firearms on campus.

House Bill 102, passed by the 2021 Legislature, expanded the places where guns may be carried and prohibited the university system and the regents from “infringing on constitutional rights.” Supporters said the law would increase the ability of citizens to defend themselves.

McMahon’s order notes the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that individual rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment are not unlimited. There are exceptions to the right to bear arms, including prohibitions on gun possession by convicted felons and those with mental illnesses, prohibitions on carrying guns in schools and government buildings, and laws governing the sale of firearms.

The regents filed a complaint in May arguing the part of the bill that applies to college campuses was unconstitutional. The board was granted a temporary injunction in May and Tuesday’s ruling blocked enforcement of that portion of the law.

The Board of Regents “appreciates the clarity provided by the District Court,” and “will await further review by the Montana Supreme Court,” board Chair Casey Lozar said in a statement Wednesday.

vpr.org

In 13 states, a judge decides whether an abuser is allowed to keep their guns

In 13 states, a single judge is entrusted to decide whether the subject of a temporary order of protection is allowed to have firearms. The Trace wanted to understand how those decisions are made and whether they are aligned with evidence that the person who got the order is in danger of being harmed with a gun.
LAW
ravallirepublic.com

Legislature asks SCOTUS to review Montana Supreme Court ruling over subpoenas

The Montana Legislature has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court a Montana high court ruling that found lawmakers overstepped their authority when they subpoenaed judicial branch records without a legislative purpose. Republicans announced the appeal Tuesday, the latest development in a months-long dispute between GOP lawmakers and the state’s Supreme...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County judge overturns Nevada’s ghost gun law

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A 3rd Judicial District Court Judge has struck down Nevada’s so-called “ghost gun” law as unconstitutionally vague. AB 286, sponsored by Assemblymember Sandra Jauregui, D-Clark County, outlawed the possession, purchase, transport, or receipt of an unfinished firearm frame or receiver. Judge John Schlegelmilch has not issued...
NEVADA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Proposed law would allow speed cameras in school zones

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - A bill is working its way through committees in the Florida Legislature that would allow cities and counties to install speed cameras in school zones. Senate Bill 410, filed by state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez, R-Miami, unanimously passed the Senate Committee on Education Thursday. Anyone caught...
SARASOTA, FL
wilsonpost.com

Judges block shot mandates

Three federal judges have blocked the Biden administration’s COVID-19 shot mandates for federal contractors and health care workers. A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction Tuesday, Nov. 30 against Biden’s shot mandate regarding federal contractors for three states. U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove blocked the order at the request...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

High court to hear pastor’s case against virus charges

Louisiana’s Supreme Court announced Tuesday that it will hear arguments in a pastor’s fight against criminal charges he faces for violations of pandemic gathering limits that were in effect last year.Tony Spell got national attention when he began to flout the state’s public health order in March 2020 at a time when much of the country was in lockdown due to the emergence of COVID-19. Louisiana was being hit especially hard at the time, but hundreds showed up to hear Spell claim that the virus, which has now killed more than 780,000 Americans is nothing to be concerned...
CONGRESS & COURTS
