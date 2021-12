Scrum story points are a very handy way to estimate effort for a task. But they can also be a bit confusing. Jack Wallen offers up his take on the topic. One of the more interesting aspects of scrum is the ability to assign points to stories. The problem is, finding much useful information about this idea is quite challenging. First, what are story points? Next, how do you effectively assign points when they seem rather arbitrary? I want to try to help you make sense of this. In the end, what we come up with might not be an official definition and explanation, but it'll certainly help you better understand how to use this feature in your team's scrum system.

YOUTUBE ・ 6 DAYS AGO