MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ilkay Gündogan scored one goal and set up another as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-1 in the Premier League to join Chelsea at the top of the standings on 29 points. The defending champions took the lead when Gündogan opened the scoring in the 33rd minute and secured all three points in the 90th minute when the German midfielder assisted on Fernandinho’s goal.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO