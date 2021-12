Car View, the car mode of Spotify’s official app for Android and iOS, is in the process of being removed: The company itself confirmed this several weeks ago, offering subscribers a new reason for protest broadly and widely on the forum official. Spotify explained that the abandonment of Car View is necessary to allow developers to study even more effective and functional ways of optimizing the experience of using the platform in the car, but you know, facts are always preferable to promises. Also because in these days there is already enough controversy due to the continued absence of support for Apple’s HomePods, despite the fact that almost a couple of years ago it said it would arrive.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO