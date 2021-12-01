ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine woman develops new product to protect people from ticks

By Steve Minich
WMTW
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDRESDEN, Maine — A 74-year-old great-grandmother from Dresden has created a new, simple product to help protect Mainers from ticks. Jane Gower spent hours at her dining room table developing and perfecting her Mainejane’s Tick Tacklers. "I developed this product, and I thought, ‘Man, this really works. It's simple....

