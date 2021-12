Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard has spoken of his respect for Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers ahead of Sunday’s midlands derby between the two clubs.Gerrard played under Rodgers at Liverpool between 2012 and 2015, almost winning the Premier League together in 2014 before blowing a five-point lead at the top of the table with only three matches remaining.The pair crossed paths again in Scotland, this time as opposing managers, where they were in charge of the Old Firm clubs.Rodgers won back-to-back domestic trebles during his two full seasons at Celtic, where he faced Gerrard’s Rangers on two occasions. Each recorded a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO