ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook: Fake scientist used to spread anti-US propaganda

By DAVID KLEPPER and AMANDA SEITZ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20TI04_0dBYZrTL00
Facebook-Misinformation-China FILE - This July 16, 2013 file photo shows a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Beginning Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. A disinformation network with ties to China used hundreds of fake social media accounts — including one belonging to a fictitious Swiss biologist — to spread an unfounded claim that the U.S. pressured scientists to blame China for the coronavirus, Facebook said Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) (Ben Margot)

A disinformation network with ties to China used hundreds of fake social media accounts — including one belonging to a fictitious Swiss biologist — to spread an unfounded claim that the U.S. pressured scientists to blame China for the coronavirus, Facebook said Wednesday.

The company based in Menlo Park, California, did not directly attribute the network to the Chinese government. But it noted employees of Chinese state-run companies, and the country's state-run media, worked to amplify the misleading claims, which were soon the subject of news headlines in China.

"In effect it worked like an online hall of mirrors, endlessly reflecting the original fake persona and its anti-US disinformation,” according to Ben Nimmo, who leads investigations into disinformation at Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

The operation began in July, when a Facebook account was created in the name of Wilson Edwards, a self-professed Swiss biologist. That same day, the account user claimed, without evidence, that U.S. officials were using “enormous pressure and even intimidation” to get scientists to back calls for renewed investigations into the origin of the virus.

Within hours, hundreds of other accounts — some of which were created only that day — began liking, posting or linking to the post. Many of the accounts were later found to be fake, with some of the users posing as westerners and others using likely fabricated profile photos. Facebook said it found links between the accounts and a tech firm based in Chengdu, China, as well as to overseas employees of Chinese infrastructure companies.

Within a week of the initial post, large media outlets in China were reporting on the claims of U.S. intimidation as if they had been made by a real scientist.

The operation was exposed when Swiss authorities announced in August that they had no record of any biologist with Edwards' name. “If you exist, we would like to meet you!” the Swiss embassy in Beijing tweeted.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said in the past that the country’s government does not employ trickery on social media. Efforts to contact the companies cited in the report weren't immediately successful on Wednesday.

In all, Meta removed about 600 accounts on Facebook and Instagram that were linked to the network, Nimmo told reporters on a call Wednesday that touched on the company's response to several disinformation networks around the world.

Facebook uncovered fake accounts affiliated with the network that had also waded into U.S. politics last year, with some posting memes that both attacked and supported ex-President Donald Trump. One post on Instagram called him “the worst president ever!” The group behind the effort also created accounts on Twitter, which has since suspended the account supposedly created by Edwards.

Nimmo said the network was easily spotted by its clumsy tactics. Several of the fake accounts sent out identical posts at similar times — a clear indication of coordination. Another person apparently working for the network posted instructions for reposting the claim in what Facebook determined was likely a sloppy mistake.

China's disinformation networks have consistently been haphazard, said Bret Schafer, who heads the information manipulation team at the Alliance for Securing Democracy, a non-partisan think tank in Washington.

The network unearthed by Facebook show that the Chinese are still working on their influence campaign strategy, unlike Russia, which has spent decades crafting disinformation campaigns that target unwitting Americans online and go undetected for years.

“It didn't take long for this to be unraveled,” Schafer said. “The Chinese are still a bit sloppier with what they do. I can't imagine the Russians doing something like this, where they just create a persona out of thin air.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiitelegraph.com

China manipulating global media, politics through fake propagandas: Report

Beijing [China], November 26 (ANI): The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) plays a major role in manipulating the information spaces and media of other countries across the globe, according to a report. The CCP is known to employ immoral and despicable means and tools to secure its unethical objectives. However, due...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Australia Challenges Facebook to Back Anti-Troll Defamation Law

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Facebook Inc will show it has no interest in making the online world safe if it quits Australia over laws holding it liable for defamation on its platform, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday. In the latest of several attempts to hold global internet companies to...
YOUTUBE
abc17news.com

Facebook says Belarusian KGB used fake accounts to stoke border crisis

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, says it has evidence the Belarusian KGB used fake accounts to pose as journalists and activists to stoke tensions about the crisis at the border between Belarus and Poland. “These fictitious personas posted criticism of Poland in English, Polish, and Kurdish, including pictures...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
bleepingcomputer.com

Twitter removes 3,400 accounts used in govt propaganda campaigns

Twitter today announced the permanent removal of more than 3,400 accounts linked to governments of six countries running manipulation or spam campaigns. The social networking company says that the accounts were used in eight distinct operations attributed to Mexico, the People's Republic of China (PRC), Russia, Tanzania, Uganda, and Venezuela.
INTERNET
BBC

Facebook uncovers Chinese network behind fake expert

Facebook owner Meta Platforms has removed more than 500 accounts linked to an online disinformation network primarily based in China. The accounts had promoted the claims of a fake Swiss biologist called "Wilson Edwards", who alleged the US was meddling in efforts to find the origins of Covid-19. Edwards' comments...
INTERNET
whmi.com

Facebook Restricts Access To Anti-Vax Group's Page

A Livingston County group accused of spreading false COVID information and conspiracy theories has had restrictions placed on its closed social media page by Facebook. Jennifer Smith, an administrator for the Moms for Liberty Livingston County Facebook page, recently posted a notice on its page that it had “several posts flagged overnight and several hundred (400+) members removed.” It then went on to say that “Facebook has on a warning/restricted us and we can’t add anyone until 12/7/2021.”
EDUCATION
WLNS

China attacks potential US diplomatic boycott of Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday threatened to take “firm countermeasures” if the U.S. proceeds with a diplomatic boycott of February’s Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused U.S. politicians of grandstanding over the issue of not sending dignitaries to attend the events that China hopes will showcase its economic development and […]
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
AFP

Beijing warns US will 'pay the price' for Olympics diplomatic boycott

China warned on Tuesday the United States would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns. The US move -- which stopped short of preventing athletes from attending -- comes after Washington spent months wrangling over what position to take on the Games, beginning in February next year, over what it has termed China's "genocide" of the Uyghur minority. The move drew fiery opposition from Beijing, which threatened unspecified countermeasures, warning the US would "pay the price for its wrongdoing". "Stay tuned," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily press briefing.
SPORTS
The Next Web

Why the Rohingya Muslims’ $150B lawsuit against Meta will be an uphill battle

Mark Zuckerberg might be looking out for a shiny future in the metaverse, but the company’s past mistakes continue to haunt him. Amidst the ongoing Rohingya genocide in Myanmar, a number of refugees from the community currently based in the US and UK have sued Meta to the tune of $150 billion, for failing to clamp down on hate speech against the minority group.
LAW
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Instagram launches tool urging teens to take a break

LONDON — (AP) — Instagram on Tuesday launched a feature that urges teenagers to take breaks from the photo-sharing platform and announced other tools aimed at protecting young users from harmful content on the Facebook-owned service. The previously announced “Take A Break" feature encourages teens to stop scrolling if they...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propaganda#Anti#Russia#Swiss#Chinese
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Rohingya sue Facebook for $150B, alleging role in violence

LONDON — (AP) — Rohingya refugees sued social network powerhouse Facebook for more than $150 billion, accusing it of failing to stop hate speech that incited violence against the Muslim ethnic group by military rulers and their supporters in Myanmar. Years after coming under scrutiny for contributing to ethnic and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ethiopia tells US to stop spreading ‘shameful fake news’ following warning of terror attacks

Ethiopia’s government is aiming sharp criticism at the US State Department as it seeks to maintain order in the face of a nearing rebel army that threatens to totally overwhelm its forces and unseat its leaders.Reuters reported that Ethiopian officials accused the US of spreading “fake news” after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a warning to US citizens in the country warning of the potential for terrorist attacks in open public spaces.State minister Kebede Dessisa issued a statement accusing the State Department of being the source of "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia”, according to ...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150bn over hate speech

Rohingya refugees sued Facebook on Monday for $150 billion over claims the social network is failing to stem hate speech on its platform, exacerbating violence against the vulnerable minority. Critics say even when alerted to hate speech on its platform, the company fails to act.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
AFP

China threatens 'countermeasures' if US boycotts Olympics

China said Monday it will take "countermeasures" if the United States called for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, hours after unconfirmed reports that the Biden administration could announce such a move this week. CNN and NBC cited unnamed sources Sunday as saying the diplomatic boycott -- meaning no US government officials would attend the Games, but athletes would still compete -- could be revealed this week, after President Joe Biden said in November it was something he was "considering." Biden is under pressure at home to speak out on China's human rights abuses, especially in Xinjiang where the US government says repression of the Uyghur ethnic group qualifies as genocide. In response to reports Beijing said such a move would be "pure grandstanding".
SPORTS
floridianpress.com

Wasserman-Schultz Accuses Fox News of Spreading ‘Anti-Vax Propaganda’

Almost 2 years into the pandemic, and the world is still learning about COVID-19 every single day. Some however, would blame the slow progress of eradicating the coronavirus on those who peddle misinformation. Especially US Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL) who is accusing Fox News of spreading “anti-vax propaganda.”. On a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

More than 300 scientists have told Mark Zuckerberg they want access to Meta's internal research on child and teen mental health because it doesn't meet scientific standards

An international coalition of over 300 scientists published an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg on Monday. They demanded access to Meta's research on how Facebook and Instagram affect child and teen mental health. Leaked internal research found that Instagram could cause body image issues among teen girls. An international coalition...
MENTAL HEALTH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
79K+
Followers
77K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy