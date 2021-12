Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Broomfield resident Mary Juszynski knitted hats and placed them on the statues outside the Broomfield Library. They were there for residents who needed a hat, and she would replace the hats once someone took one. For years, Juszynski has been finding ways to give hats to people who need them, alongside her regular volunteer work with the library and Broomfield senior services.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO