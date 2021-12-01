ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

SCHD keeping a close eye on tests after Omicron variant reported in US

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 6 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 tests after the Omicron variant was discovered in the states.

SCHD is urging everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine and wear a mask in crowded indoor spaces.

“The California and San Francisco departments of public health and the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) have confirmed that a recent case of COVID-19 among an individual in California was caused by the Omicron variant,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a White House news briefing Wednesday.

Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor said the announcement was not unexpected, and SCHD is monitoring local COVID-19 testing samples for the Omicron variant.

Dr. Taylor released the following statement:

The announcement of the first case of the Omicron variant in the United States today, in San Francisco, is concerning, but it is not unexpected. The variant appears to be spreading rapidly around the world. Shelby County Health Department and the COVID-19 Joint Task Force are monitoring local COVID-19 testing samples for the Omicron variant. Several laboratories in Shelby County have the capability to perform DNA sequencing, and testing of samples is ongoing.

While much is still to be learned about this new variant, Shelby County Health Department recommends COVID-19 vaccinations for all who are eligible, including children age 5 and older. SCHD also highly recommends wearing masks in crowded indoor settings where the vaccination status of others may not be known.

Memphis, TN
