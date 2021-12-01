ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The first case of Omicron is reported in California, United States.

By Entrepreneur en Español
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) have announced that the first case of infection with the Covid-19 Omicron variant was detected in the United States . This first case of the Omicron variant is about a traveler who arrived from South Africa on November 22 , so...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
CBS Philly

Biden Administration Enacts New Travel Rules Due To Spread Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States is cracking down on COVID-19. In order to try to curb cases of the omicron variant, the Biden administration is enacting new restrictions for people traveling to the U.S.  The new restrictions could cause major challenges for travelers coming into the U.S.   “Definitely another challenge that’s coming up in the way for travel,” Zohaib Valani, an international traveler, said. As of Monday morning, anyone traveling into the U.S. must now show proof of a negative COVID test the day before boarding.    This comes as the omicron variant continues to spread.   At least 17 states have reported the new variant,...
U.S. POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#The United States#Cdc#American#Who
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Must Read Alaska

Germany announces lockdown for unvaccinated

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz announced harsh measures are being taken against those citizens who are unvaccinated for Covid-19: They will be barred from public life, banned from nonessential places such as restaurants, bars, stores, and events, the BBC News reported. The new measures agreed on by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Best Life

CVS Just Gave This Urgent Warning to All Customers

CVS has been a vital aid in the fight against COVID, offering vaccinations, tests, and pandemic essentials at its nearly 10,000 locations across the U.S. While the pharmacy chain recently announced that it is planning to close 900 stores over the next few years, it's still working hard to help local communities stay healthy—and that goes well beyond the current pandemic. In fact, CVS just issued an urgent warning to all customers that might send you straight to your nearest location. Read on to find out what prompted the company to send out an important announcement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc10.com

Yes, a potentially deadly parasite that enters people through bare feet is in the US

The Guardian recently published a story with the headline, “A deadly parasite that burrows into the body through bare feet could be multiplying in this US community.” The story was aggregated by several U.S. publishers, including iHeartRadio. Viewers, including Jane L., reached out to VERIFY asking if the parasite really...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy