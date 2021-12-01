ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Startup Raises $1.8 Billion in Bid to Generate Fusion Nuclear Energy

By The Epoch Times
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) has raised more than $1.8 billion, the largest private investment in the nuclear fusion industry as more investors pour money into energy projects that claim limitless energy with no or minimal wastage. Founded in 2017, CFS is based out of Cambridge, MA, and plans to...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

LG Energy Solution’s IPO set to raise at least $9.3 billion

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea battery maker LG Energy Solution’s (LGES) planned initial public offering (IPO) is expected to raise at least 10.9 trillion won ($9.26 billion), Reuters calculations show, as it seeks funds to expand and meet booming demand for EV batteries. LGES is LG Chem Ltd’s wholly owned battery...
ECONOMY
power-technology.com

Generation Bridge buys power generation assets from NRG Energy

Generation Bridge, a subsidiary of ArcLight Energy Partners Fund VII, has closed its acquisition of a 4.9GW power generating portfolio from NRG Energy for a $760m consideration. In March, the company signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the assets in NRG’s East and West regions. ArcLight Capital Partners founder...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Whether Through Fission or Fusion, Nuclear Power is the Future

According to the Wall Street Journal, several big names are investing in nuclear fusion. Bill Gates and George Soros have both put money into Commonwealth Fusion Systems, LLC in hopes of staking a claim on what would be a revolutionary development in energy. Commonwealth has raised $1.8 billion, making it the largest private investment for nuclear fusion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Benioff
siliconangle.com

Observability startup LogDNA raises $50M in funding

Observability startup LogDNA Inc. today announced that it has secured a $50 million funding round to hire more people and accelerate its plans to launch a new data processing solution next year. The funding round was led by cybersecurity-focused investment firm NightDragon. Emergence Capital and Initialized Capital participated as well....
BUSINESS
The Week

Is nuclear fusion finally for real? Some very rich people seem to think so.

America's first Atomic Age ended on March 28, 1979, with the partial meltdown of the Three Mile Island Unit 2 reactor, near Middletown, Pennsylvania. Despite the negligible radiation release, the accident led to canceled projects, industry bankruptcies, and a further public souring on nuclear energy. Nuclear's share of U.S. electricity production has been flat, around 20 percent, for decades.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Hospitality Startup Nucros Raises $900,000

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Nucros Science and Taste has raised $900,000 in a pre-Seed round led by a consortium of investors including Aavejak Advisers, ID8 Ventures, Innoscale Global Foundation and Delhi Angels Network. With this fresh round of funding, Nucros aims to advance its...
BUSINESS
nextbigfuture.com

Billionaires $1.8 Funding for Commercial Fusion Maybe by 2030

Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) announced it has closed on more than $1.8 billion in Series B funding to commercialize fusion energy. This money will be used construct, commission, and operate SPARC, the world’s first commercially relevant net energy fusion machine. They will also start work on ARC, the first commercial fusion power plant, which includes developing support technologies, advancing the design, identifying the site, and assembling the partners and customers for the future of fusion power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Startup#Energy Company#Energy Crisis#Nuclear Fusion#Cfs#Sparc#Tiger Global Management#Time Ventures#Soros Fund Management#Italian#Eni#Mit#Helion Energy#Novem
ScienceAlert

Finally, a Fusion Reaction Has Generated More Energy Than Absorbed by The Fuel

A major milestone has been breached in the quest for fusion energy. For the first time, a fusion reaction has achieved a record 1.3 megajoule energy output – and for the first time, exceeding energy absorbed by the fuel used to trigger it. Although there's still some way to go, the result represents a significant improvement on previous yields: eight times greater than experiments conducted just a few months prior, and 25 times greater than experiments conducted in 2018. It's a huge achievement. Physicists at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory will be submitting a paper for peer review. "This...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Commonwealth Fusion, Backed by Gates, Soros, Benioff, Raises $1.8B

Investors are piling into Commonwealth Fusion Systems, a nuclear fusion startup that has raised more than $1.8 billion in the largest private investment ever in the industry. Investors in the latest funding round for the Massachusetts-based company include Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and George Soros via his Soros Fund Management, the Wall Street Journal reported.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
adafruit.com

Can Nuclear Fusion Put the Brakes on Climate Change?

This recent The New Yorker piece looks at the frustrating, elusive promise of nuclear fusion technology. The accelerating climate crisis makes fusion’s elusiveness more than cutely maddening. Solar energy gets more efficient and affordable each year, but it’s not continuously available, and it still relies on gas power plants for distribution. The same is true for wind power. Conventional nuclear power has extremely well-known disadvantages. Carbon capture, which is like a toothbrush for the sky, is compelling, but after you capture a teraton or two of carbon there’s nowhere to put it. All these tools figure extensively in decarbonization plans laid out by groups like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, but, according to those plans, even when combined with one another the tools are insufficient. Fusion remains the great clean-energy dream—or, depending on whom you ask, pipe dream.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
investing.com

Eni ready to spend more on nuclear fusion in green drive

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy company Eni is ready to invest more in a nuclear fusion project it feels could be a game-changer in the race to produce limitless clean electricity to power cities and industry, the head of the project at Eni said. In 2018 Eni injected $50 million,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techstartups.com

Indian fintech startup Slice reaches unicorn status with over $1 billion valuation after raising $220M in funding led by Tiger Global

Slice, an Indian credit card challenger that helps consumers pay bills and manage expenses, is now valued at over $1 billion after its latest round of funding, the company announced on Monday. The Bangalore, India-based fintech startup reached so-called unicorn status after raising $220 million in a Series B funding...
BUSINESS
scitechdaily.com

Calling All “Fusioneers”! New US Fusion Energy Website Launched

The new community-wide outreach, education, and workforce development website provides centralized resources for all audiences. The U.S. Fusion Outreach Team, a grassroots organization in the fusion community focused on reducing barriers to outreach efforts, has launched a new centralized website to engage an expanding workforce, media, educators, and the public in the journey toward a world powered by fusion energy.
INDUSTRY
techstartups.com

Clean energy tech startup Mainstream raises $101M in equity funding to build out of gigawatt-scale renewable assets and accelerate new market entries

Mainstream Renewable Power, a global wind and solar renewable energy startup company, announced today it has raised €90 million ($101.4 million) in additional funding to accelerate new market entries and the build-out of gigawatt-scale wind and solar assets across Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Funds for the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

Reaching Limitless Energy With Nuclear Fusion Is Closer Than Ever Before

Almost six decades of promises on nuclear fusion means that the public might, understandably, be skeptical about whether it will ever become a reality. In recent years, however, the scientific community has made significant progress. According to a report by the Financial Times, nuclear fusion, and its promise of limitless sustainable energy might be just around the corner. With impending curbs on fossil fuel consumption amidst the IPCC's alarming report on climate change this year, the incentive to achieve nuclear fusion is also arguably more present than ever. "Fusion is coming, faster than you expect," Fusion Industry Association exec Andrew Holland told the publication.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wcn247.com

Fusion Energy - Is it further away than we thought?

Even though there’s been a notable drop in price for renewable energies like solar and wind, there may not be enough resources for these to help drastically in the future. However, nuclear fuels may play a key role when it comes to cleaning up carbon from our energy sectors. And, no, I’m not talking about fission reaction plants like 3-mile and Shippingport with the large bellowing steam stacks. I’m talking about nuclear fusion, with its jokingly perpetual 30-years-away target and the new breakthroughs that may let us see it before that 30-year threshold.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy