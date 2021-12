It was like a jab to the gut when seeing Cole Kmet’s name pop up on Wednesday’s injury report. Things have been trending in the right direction lately for Kmet. The second-year tight end has more catches and receiving yards through 11 games than he did in 16 games last season. It has been a steady climb for Kmet, whose recent production suggests the arrow is still pointing up. Kmet has been given at least five targets in five of his last six games. And he has a turned that action into 40+ receiving yards four times. In other words, the last thing the Bears need is Kmet being unavailable as his development starts hitting its stride.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO