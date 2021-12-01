ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NY

RRD Board Unanimously Determines That Chatham's Unsolicited Proposal To Acquire RRD For $10.25 Per Share In Cash Constitutes A "Superior Proposal"

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) - Get R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Report ("RRD" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") unanimously determined that an unsolicited proposal from Chatham Asset Management, LLC ("Chatham") to acquire all of the common stock of the Company not already owned by Chatham and its affiliates for $10.25 per share in cash (the "Chatham Proposal") constitutes a "Superior Proposal" as defined in the Company's previously announced definitive merger agreement with affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC ("Atlas"), dated as of November 3, 2021 (the "Atlas Merger Agreement"). Under the terms of the Atlas Merger Agreement, affiliates of Atlas have agreed to acquire the Company for $8.52 per share in cash.

RRD has notified Atlas of the Board's determination that the Chatham Proposal constitutes a Superior Proposal and that RRD intends to terminate the Atlas Merger Agreement for the purpose of entering into a definitive merger agreement with affiliates of Chatham. Pursuant to the Atlas Merger Agreement, Atlas has the opportunity through December 7, 2021 (the "Negotiation Period") to negotiate an amendment of the Atlas Merger Agreement such that the Chatham Proposal would no longer constitute a Superior Proposal. RRD intends, and is required under the Atlas Merger Agreement, to negotiate in good faith any adjustments or revisions to the terms and conditions of the Atlas Merger Agreement proposed by Atlas. RRD is not permitted to terminate the Atlas Merger Agreement or enter into a definitive merger agreement with affiliates of Chatham during the Negotiation Period.

Under the Atlas Merger Agreement, the Company is required to pay a $20 million termination fee and expense reimbursement to Atlas if the Company terminates the Atlas Merger Agreement in order to enter into a definitive merger agreement with affiliates of Chatham as described herein. Chatham has agreed to pay the termination fee and expense reimbursement to Atlas on the Company's behalf in such event. Under the terms of the Chatham Proposal, the Company would be required to repay Chatham for such termination fee and expense reimbursement under certain circumstances in connection with a termination of the proposed definitive merger agreement with affiliates of Chatham.

At this time, the Company remains subject to the Atlas Merger Agreement and is complying with the terms and conditions of the Atlas Merger Agreement, which remains in effect unless and until the Atlas Merger Agreement is terminated. Accordingly, subject to and as required by the Atlas Merger Agreement, the Board has not made a "Change of Recommendation" (as defined in the Atlas Merger Agreement), reaffirms its recommendation of the Atlas Merger Agreement and rejects all "Alternative Acquisition Agreements" (as defined in the Atlas Merger Agreement). There can be no assurance that Atlas will seek to negotiate with RRD or will make a revised proposal. The Company does not intend to disclose developments with respect to this process unless and until it determines it is appropriate to do so, subject to the terms of the Atlas Merger Agreement.

The foregoing description of the Atlas Merger Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby is subject to, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, the full terms of the Atlas Merger Agreement, which RRD has filed on Form 8-K.

Centerview Partners LLC is serving as financial advisor and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal advisor to RRD.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With 30,000 clients and 33,000 employees across 28 countries, RRD offers the industry's most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the safe harbor created by, the federal securities laws, including statements related to the proposed acquisition of RRD by affiliates of Atlas (the "Transaction"). These forward-looking statements are based on RRD's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding, among other things, the expected date of closing of the Transaction and the potential benefits thereof, its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by RRD, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "aims," "plan," "believe," "could," "seek," "see," "will," "may," "would," "might," "considered," "potential," "estimate," "continue," "likely," "expect," "target" or similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend upon future circumstances that may or may not occur, such as the consummation of the Transaction and the anticipated benefits thereof. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include (i) the completion of the Transaction on anticipated terms and timing, including obtaining required stockholder and regulatory approvals, and the satisfaction of other conditions to the completion of the Transaction; (ii) significant transaction costs associated with the Transaction; (iii) potential litigation relating to the Transaction, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto; (iv) the risk that disruptions from the Transaction will harm RRD's business, including current plans and operations; (v) the ability of RRD to retain and hire key personnel; (vi) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the Transaction; (vii) legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting RRD's business; (viii) general economic and market developments and conditions; (ix) the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which RRD operates; (x) potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the Transaction that could affect RRD's financial performance; (xi) certain restrictions during the pendency of the Transaction that may impact RRD's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (xii) continued availability of capital and financing and rating agency actions; (xiii) the ability of affiliates of Atlas to obtain the necessary financing arrangements set forth in the commitment letters received in connection with the Transaction; (xiv) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Transaction, including in circumstances requiring RRD to pay a termination fee; (xv) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including acts of terrorism, outbreak of war or hostilities or the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as RRD's response to any of the aforementioned factors; (xvi) competitive responses to the Transaction; (xvii) the risks and uncertainties pertaining to RRD's business, including those detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in RRD's public periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"); and (xviii) the risks and uncertainties that will be described in the proxy statement to be filed by RRD with the SEC in connection with the Transaction (the "Proxy Statement") and available from the sources indicated below. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the Transaction, will be more fully discussed in the Proxy Statement. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors to be presented in the Proxy Statement will be, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material impact on RRD's financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and RRD does not undertake to and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any updates or revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

This communication is being made in connection with the Transaction. In connection with the Transaction, RRD intends to file the Proxy Statement and certain other documents regarding the Transaction with the SEC. The definitive version of the Proxy Statement (if and when available) will be mailed to RRD stockholders. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and is not a substitute for the Proxy Statement or any other document that RRD may file with the SEC. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders may obtain, free of charge, copies of the Proxy Statement (when it is available) and other documents that are filed or will be filed with the SEC by RRD through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov, the Investor Relations portion of RRD's website at investor.rrd.com or by contacting the RRD investor relations department at the following:

Telephone: 630-322-7111E-mail: investor.info@rrd.com Attn.: Johan Nystedt

Participants in the Solicitation

RRD and certain of its directors, executive officers and other employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from RRD stockholders in connection with the Transaction. Additional information regarding the identity of the participants, and their respective direct and indirect interests in the Transaction, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the Proxy Statement and other materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the Transaction (if and when they become available). Information relating to the foregoing can also be found in RRD's proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 13, 2021 (the "Annual Meeting Proxy Statement"). To the extent holdings of securities by potential participants (or the identity of such participants) have changed since the information printed in the Annual Meeting Proxy Statement, such information has been or will be reflected on RRD's Statements of Change in Ownership on Forms 3 and 4 filed with the SEC. You may obtain free copies of these documents using the sources indicated above.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201006188/en/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Investor Group Led By Rubicon Founders Closes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In U.S. Medical Management "USMM"

TROY, Mich., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A consortium of investors led by Rubicon Founders has acquired a majority stake in U.S. Medical Management (USMM), a recognized leader in providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare within proven care models that support complex and fragile individuals in the home setting. Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) will retain a minority stake in the company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Vistra Announces Pricing Of Upsized Green Preferred Stock Offering

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra Corp. (VST) - Get Vistra Corp. Report today announced the pricing of an upsized private offering of 1,000,000 shares of its 7.0% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Green Perpetual Preferred Stock to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and to certain non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act, at an offering price of $1,000 per share. The company will receive gross proceeds of $1 billion from the sale of the Preferred Stock before deducting the initial purchaser discount and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on Dec. 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

First Trust Announces Shareholder Approval Of The New Sub-Advisory Agreement And Adjournment Of Special Shareholder Meeting For First Trust Horizon Funds

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today that shareholders of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSE Arca: HSMV), a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III (the "Trust"), voted to approve a new investment sub-advisory agreement with Horizon Investments, LLC ("Horizon"). FTA also announced today that the special shareholder meeting for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSE Arca: HUSV) and First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSE Arca: HDMV), both series of the Trust, has been adjourned in order to allow shareholders additional time to vote to approve a new Investment Sub-Advisory Agreement for each of HUSV and HDMV and to permit additional solicitation of shareholders. The special shareholder meeting for HUSV and HDMV will reconvene on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Central time at the offices of FTA at 120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400 in Wheaton, Illinois. Each of HSMV, HUSV and HDMV is referred to as a "Fund" and, collectively the "Funds".
MARKETS
TheStreet

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Announces Receipt Of Nasdaq Continued Listing Standard Notice

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: VTIQU, VTIQ, VTIQW) (the "Company") today announced that on December 1, 2021 it received a deficiency letter (the "Notice") from the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") relating to the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") as required under Section 5250(c) of the Nasdaq Rules and Regulations.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatham, NY
TheStreet

CION Investment Corporation Announces Full Year 2021 Special Distribution Of $0.20 Per Share

CION Investment Corporation (CION) ("CION" or the "Company") today announced that on December 6, 2021, the Company's previously announced special cash distribution for the year ending December 31, 2021 estimated to be in the range of $0.14 to $0.20 per share was approved in the amount of $0.20 per share, payable on December 23, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2021. The special distribution represents a portion of the Company's investment company taxable income generated through the course of the year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of View, Inc. F/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (VIEW) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that it has commenced an investigation of potential claims against the board of directors of View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II ("View" or the "Company") (VIEW) concerning whether the board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to View shareholders. On August...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Merck Prices $8.0 Billion Debt Offering

Merck (MRK) - Get Merck & Co., Inc. Report, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today priced an $8.0 billion public offering of five series of senior unsecured notes (collectively, the "notes"). The notes include:. $1.5 billion of 1.700% notes due 2027 (the "2027 notes") $1.0 billion...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Paysafe Limited Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - PSFE

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Paysafe Limited (PSFE) resulting from allegations that Paysafe may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Paysafe securities you may be...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rrd#Board Of Directors#The Company#Chatham Asset Management#Atlas Holdings Llc
TheStreet

Charter Presentation At UBS Global TMT Conference Rescheduled For December 8, 2021

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) - Get Charter Communications, Inc. Class A Report (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that Tom Rutledge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Mr. Rutledge was originally scheduled to participate in the conference on December 7, 2021, but due to technical difficulties impacting the conference, Mr. Rutledge's remarks have been rescheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NPTN, RRD, MNR, And MCFE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:. Joshua Rubin, Esq.WeissLaw LLP305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York, NY 10007 (212) 682-3025 (888) 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com. NeoPhotonics Corporation...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

RR Donnelley Shares Rise on Chatham's Increased Takeover Bid

Business communications company Donnelley got a buyout bid for $10.25 a share in cash from Chatham Asset Management. R.R. Donnelley & Sons (RRD) - Get R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Report shares rose solidly Tuesday in a big down day for the market, after the business communications company got a takeover bid for $10.25 a share in cash from Chatham Asset Management.
CHATHAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
pulse2.com

RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) increased by 10.01% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) increased by 10.01% today. Investors are responding positively to Chatham Asset Management, LLC (a private investment firm which manages funds that beneficially own approximately 14.9% of the outstanding common stock of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company and which is the largest bondholder of the company) responded to a press release issued by RRD regarding the expiration of its go-shop period and receipt of an offer from a strategic party to acquire RRD at a price equal to $10 per share in cash.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Chatham Asset Management Offers To Acquire R.R. Donnelley For $10.25 Per Share In Cash

Chatham Asset Management, LLC ("Chatham"), a private investment firm which manages funds that beneficially own approximately 14.9% of the outstanding common stock of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company ("RRD" or the "Company") (RRD) - Get R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Report and which is the largest bondholder of the Company, today responded to a press release issued by RRD regarding the expiration of its "go-shop" period and receipt of an offer from a strategic party to acquire RRD at a price equal to $10.00 per share in cash.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

URGENT: The M&A Firm Is Investigating The Sale Of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company - RRD

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the firm Monteverde & Associates PC ("M&A Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company ("RRD" or the "Company")(RRD), relating to its sale to Atlas Holdings LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, RRD shareholders will receive $8.52 in cash for each share of Company common stock they own.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates COR, FTSI, RRD, LEVL; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) - Get CoreSite Realty Corporation Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to American Tower Corporation for $170.00 per share in cash. If you are a CoreSite shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

R.R. DONNELLEY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company - RRD

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company ("RRD") (RRD) - Get R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Report affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of RRD will receive $8.52 in cash for each share of RRD that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Patriot One Releases First Quarter Results And Director Resignation

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), a technology-leading threat detection and patron screening solutions developer, is pleased to announce its first quarter financial results for the period ended October 31, 2021. All information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Board Approves New And Interim Investment Sub-Advisory Agreements For First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today that the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (the "Fund"), voted to approve a new investment sub-advisory agreement with Chartwell Investment Partners LLC ("Chartwell"), investment sub-advisor to the Fund, subject to shareholder approval. The parent company of Chartwell, TriState Capital Holdings ("TriState"), has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Raymond James Financial, Inc. ("Raymond James"), pursuant to which Raymond James will acquire substantially all the assets of TriState for certain compensation (the "Transaction"), subject to regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions. The closing of the Transaction ("Closing"), which is anticipated to occur during the second quarter of 2022, may operate as an "assignment" (as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended) of the Fund's existing sub-advisory agreement with Chartwell, which may result in the automatic termination of such agreement in accordance with its terms. Therefore, in anticipation of the Closing, the Board approved a new investment sub-advisory agreement (the "New Sub-Advisory Agreement") among the Fund, FTA and Chartwell. The New Sub-Advisory Agreement will be submitted to shareholders of the Fund for approval at a special meeting of shareholders of the Fund that will occur during the first quarter of 2022 and would take effect upon such shareholder approval or the Closing of the Transaction, whichever may occur later. In addition, to avoid any interruption of investment sub-advisory services if the Closing occurs prior to receipt of shareholder approval of the New Sub-Advisory Agreement, the Board approved an interim investment sub-advisory agreement with Chartwell which would be effective upon the Closing and remain in effect for a maximum period of 150 days ("Interim Agreement"). The Interim Agreement and the New Sub-Advisory Agreement would be substantially similar to the Fund's current investment sub-advisory agreement. The Transaction is not expected to impact the day-to-day operations of the Fund, and the portfolio managers of the Fund will remain the same. There can be no assurance that the necessary percentage of the shareholders of the Fund will vote to approve the new investment sub-advisory agreement.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy