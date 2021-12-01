ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Giants bring back left-hander Alex Wood on two-year contract

By JANIE McCAULEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vYlwL_0dBYXRe900
1 of 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Left-hander Alex Wood is staying with the San Francisco Giants, reaching agreement Wednesday on a $25 million, two-year contract.

He gives manager Gabe Kapler two starters named Alex in the rotation after Tuesday’s addition of right-hander Alex Cobb on a $20 million, two-year contract with a club option for 2024. The two pitchers even worked out together briefly during the coronavirus shutdown last year.

“Wood has electric stuff, funky delivery,” Cobb said during a video call.

San Francisco President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi needed to address the rotation after losing right-hander Kevin Gausman to the Blue Jays earlier this week on a $110 million, five-year contract.

Last week, right-hander Anthony DeSclafani received a $36 million, three-year deal to remain with the club.

“It’s not a strategy, we talked about how we could imagine our rotation being filled up with a mix of guys on one-year deals or multi-year deals, and this is just how it’s played out so far,” Zaidi said.

Wood returned from a bout with COVID-19 to contribute during the key stretch run, when 107-win San Francisco edged the rival, 106-win Dodgers on the final day of the regular season before losing to Los Angeles in a thrilling, five-game NL Division Series.

“My wife and I are ecstatic to be back. We have such a special group. The culture they’ve started to build there and to be a part of that last year and see it culminated into 107 wins and a playoff berth and winning the division, I just had a blast,” Wood said. “It’s such a great group of people, top to bottom.”

He will earn a $12.5 million salary in both 2022 and 2023 and his contract includes a $62,500 annual donation to the Giants Community Fund. He can make a potential $5 million in performance bonuses over the two years for games when he records nine or more outs: a possible $2.5 million in each season — $250,000 each for 20 and 22 games doing so and $500,000 each for 24, 26, 28 and 30.

The 30-year-old Wood was 10-4 with a 3.83 ERA and 152 strikeouts over 26 starts.

Both Cobb and Wood expressed their gratitude that the Giants showed them they were wanted quickly once the season ended.

In fact, Cobb appreciated the Giants’ aggressiveness to make something happen before a potential lockout, calling it a “no-brainer, we didn’t need to wait around for anybody else.”

“There’s a long list of things that kind of go on that appealing side of coming and joining the Giants organization,” Cobb said. “Watching from afar, just seeing what they did last year, a 107-win team.”

The 34-year-old Cobb went 8-3 with a 3.76 ERA in 18 starts for the Los Angeles Angels last season. He will earn $9 million in 2022 and ’23, and the club option is for $10 million with a $2 million buyout. Similar to Wood’s deal, he will make a $45,000 annual donation to the Giants Community Fund in each of his first two seasons and a $50,000 donation in 2024 if the option is exercised.

Cobb also has some familiarity with the Giants having played with third baseman Evan Longoria and catcher Curt Casali.

“The one constant thing you always hear is how much everybody loves playing there,” Cobb said.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

DeSclafani, Giants reach agreement on $36M, 3-year contract

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani reached agreement Monday on a $36 million, three-year contract to remain with the San Francisco Giants. DeSclafani emerged as a key member of manager Gabe Kapler’s rotation during the NL West champion Giants’ record-setting 107-win season, going a career-best 13-7 with 152 strikeouts and a 3.17 ERA over 31 starts.
MLB
giants365.com

Anthony DeSclafani returns to San Francisco Giants on 3-year, $36M contract

The San Francisco Giants re-signed veteran right-hander Anthony DeSclafani to a three-year, $36 million contract Monday, the team announced. DeSclafani turned in the best season of his MLB career in 2021 after signing a one-year, $6 million deal with the Giants in December 2020. He posted a 13-7 record and 3.17 ERA over 167 2/3 innings during his first season in San Francisco.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farhan Zaidi
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Curt Casali
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Giants release OF Alex Dickerson

The San Francisco Giants released outfielder Alex Dickerson on Friday. He spent parts of the three seasons with the team. He was previously designated for assignment by the team. The Giants made the move in order to make room for pitcher Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani signed a three-year contract with the...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants nearing deal with Alex Wood

The Giants are closing in on an agreement with free-agent southpaw Alex Wood, reports Robert Murray of FanSided (Twitter link). The sides are discussing a two-year deal that would pay the ACES client more than $10 million annually, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN (on Twitter). Should a deal come to fruition, Wood would join 2021 rotation mate Anthony DeSclafani in returning to San Francisco. The Giants announced a three-year pact with DeSclafani just minutes before news of Wood’s near-agreement with the club broke.
MLB
fangraphs.com

In One Day, Giants Bring Back Two Key Starting Pitchers

Even coming off of a 107-win season and the NL West title, the Giants found themselves in a rather difficult position entering this offseason. A starting rotation worth a combined 16.5 WAR last season — good for fifth highest in the majors — found itself at risk of losing four mainstays who combined for 610.2 of the 831.1 innings that it logged last season: Kevin Gausman (192 IP), Anthony DeSclafani (167.2), Alex Wood (138.2), and Johnny Cueto (114.2). On Monday, the team brought two of those hurlers back into the fold, striking a three-year, $36 million agreement with DeScalafani and a two-year contract worth more than $10 million annually with Wood. Within one hour, the Giants brought back 40% of their 2021 starting rotation and solidified a potential weak point.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The San Francisco Giants#Baseball Operations#The Blue Jays#Nl Division Series#The Giants Community Fund
McCovey Chronicles

Alex Cobb gets two years, $20 million, with a team option

We’ve known for a while that the San Francisco Giants were likely to sign right-handed pitcher Alex Cobb, with talks progressing to the “finalizing” stage in the last few days. And now the team has made it official, announcing the signing of Cobb, and releasing contract details. Cobb’s contract is...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Alex Cobb, Giants finalizing agreement

Cobb spent the 2021 campaign in Orange County after the Angels acquired him from the Orioles last winter. It was an eyebrow-raising move at the time, since Cobb had struggled with both injuries and underperformance over his three seasons in Baltimore. The 10-year big-league veteran rewarded the organization’s faith, however, tossing 93 1/3 innings of 3.76 ERA/3.83 SIERA ball across 18 starts.
MLB
San Francisco Chronicle

Official: Alex Wood returns to Giants on 2-year deal for $25 million

The Giants continued their rotation rebuild Wednesday by finalizing a two-year, $25 million contract for lefty Alex Wood. Wood is the second starting pitcher the Giants have re-signed. Anthony DeSclafani returned last week on a three-year, $36 million deal, and Alex Cobb was signed Tuesday for two years and $20 million.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
knbr.com

Giants finalize Alex Wood re-signing

Alex Wood and the Giants officially agreed to a contract that will keep the left-handed starter in San Francisco for the next two seasons. Wood, 30, will make $12.5 million in both 2022 and 2023. The two-year, $25 million deal also holds up to $2.5 million in performance bonuses. The...
MLB
FanSided

Alex Wood goes to bat for San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds

Barry Bonds may be one of the more controversial players on the Hall of Fame ballot. The San Francisco Giants slugger is in his final year of eligibility, facing a now or never moment with the writers. Even now, it is questionable as to whether or not Bonds will be inducted or if he will need to go through the Veteran’s Committee.
MLB
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

674K+
Followers
358K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy