ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Teams spend $1B on day MLB, union likely head to lockout

By JAKE SEINER AP Baseball Writer
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Before getting locked out, players loaded up Wednesday as...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
1460 ESPN Yakima

MLB, Union Move Tender Deadline Amid Lockout Uncertainty

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' union have agreed to move the upcoming deadline for teams to offer contracts to certain players in order to keep them out of potential limbo in the event of a work stoppage next month. The tender deadline was moved from Dec. 2 to Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. The sport's collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m., and it’s not expected that MLB and the union will agree on a new deal before then. A lockout and roster freeze could begin Dec. 2. Teams have until the deadline to decide whether to offer 2022 contracts to players with fewer than six years of major league service, including those eligible for salary arbitration.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB vs. players union: What is MLBPA fighting for with lockout likely after CBA expires?

Dec. 1 draws ever nearer, and that date has major significance for Major League Baseball this offseason. That's the date on which the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA), which is the negotiated accord that governs almost every aspect of the working relationship between players and team owners, expires. While negotiations...
NFL
WDBO

Lockout: MLB, players union unable to reach deal

IRVING, Texas — Baseball players are officially locked out. Talks between Major League Baseball and the players union ended without a new collective bargaining agreement on Wednesday. When the 11:59 p.m. EST deadline passed without a resolution, it signaled the beginning of the first work stoppage in MLB in 26 years.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
BBC

MLB lockout: Baseball owners and players' union in impasse after agreement expires

Major League Baseball has entered its first work stoppage in 26 years after it imposed a lockout on its players. The Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), which had run for four years, expired at midnight on Wednesday evening. And there is...
MLB
KLTV

Giants 1B Brandon Belt staying prepared as possible MLB lockout approaches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - By late Wednesday night there could be no Collective Bargaining Agreement between MLB players and owners, meaning a lockout could be coming. The 2016 CBA will come to an end Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. CT. If a new deal, which does not appear to be happening at the time, cannot be agreed upon, MLB players will have to stop contact with coaches, trainers and front office staff.
MLB
fox4news.com

MLB lockout begins as negotiations with players union fail

Major League Baseball owners locked out players after the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a new labor contract. That's frustrating to the Rangers who just announced a series of blockbuster free agent signings.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lockout#Ap
Times Daily

Struggling Canucks name Boudreau coach amid leadership purge

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks named veteran Bruce Boudreau coach following a leadership purge late Sunday night in which three executives and head coach Travis Green were let go. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
NHL
Sportico

DraftKings Enters Gamified NFT Market With NFLPA Deal

DraftKings has signed a licensing deal with the NFLPA that indicates the sports gaming company’s intent to expand its blockchain-based offerings. Starting next year, DraftKings’ existing NFT marketplace will sell so-called “gamified NFTs,” digital collectibles featuring the names, images and likenesses of active NFL players which can be used in certain contests (as well as bought and sold).  “I’m most keen on seeing how the NFLPA and DraftKings capitalize on this increasing intersection between sports and NFT games,” NFL Players Inc. general counsel and head of business affairs Sean C. Sansiveri said in an interview. “I really do think it’s going...
GAMBLING
FOX Sports

MLB, union move tender deadline amid lockout uncertainty

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' union have agreed to move the upcoming deadline for teams to offer contracts to certain players in order to keep them out of potential limbo in the event of a work stoppage next month. The tender deadline was moved from...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bryan College Station Eagle

MLB, union move tender deadline amid lockout uncertainty

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players' union have agreed to move the upcoming deadline for teams to offer contracts to certain players in order to keep them out of potential limbo in the event of a work stoppage next month. The tender deadline was moved from...
NFL
abc17news.com

MLB, union move tender deadline amid lockout uncertainty

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players’ union have agreed to move the upcoming deadline for teams to offer contracts to certain players in order to keep them out of potential limbo in the event of a work stoppage next month. The tender deadline was moved from Dec. 2 to Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. The sport’s collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m., and it’s not expected that MLB and the union will agree on a new deal before then. A lockout and roster freeze could begin Dec. 2. Teams have until the deadline to decide whether to offer 2022 contracts to players with fewer than six years of major league service, including those eligible for salary arbitration.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy