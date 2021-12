The credit card details of millions of people are being sold to criminals on the dark web for an average of less than £8 ($10.60) each. Research by VPN provider NordVPN of over four million credit cards for sale on the dark web found that credit cards from US citizens were the most common, with 1.6 million of the 4.5 million analysed being from the US. About 135,000 of the card details analysed belonged to UK citizens.

