New York City has announced a vaccine mandate for private sector workers, the first of its kind in the country. Here's Elizabeth Kim of member station WNYC. ELIZABETH KIM, BYLINE: Over the course of the last six months, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has become one of the most prominent proponents of vaccine mandates. The city has instituted a vaccine rule for everyone, from health care professionals and city workers to educators and restaurant employees. But on Monday, de Blasio, a two-term Democrat, announced on MSNBC that it was now time to include private sector employees who are working in person.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO