10x Genomics Recognized On The Scientist's Top 10 Innovations List For Fifth Consecutive Year

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics (Nasdaq: TXG), a life sciences leader focused on mastering biology to advance human health, today announced that Chromium X has been named one of The Scientist's 2021 Top 10 Innovations, an annual list of newly released products that have the potential to generate the biggest impact on scientific research. This recognition marks the fifth consecutive year that a 10x Genomics product made the list, with a total of seven products appearing as Top 10 Innovations since 2015.

Chromium X, a next-generation single-cell platform launched in July that enables cost-effective high-throughput experiments, is the latest innovation in the company's leading portfolio of instruments, consumables and software to help researchers accelerate the mastery of biology. Other 10x products to earn this recognition include:

  • Chromium Controller(2017) -The product that began the company's five-year streak, the Chromium Controller uses advanced microfluidics to enable integrated analysis of single cells at high resolution and large scale.
  • Single Cell Immune Profiling(2018) - This product enables researchers to study the body's adaptive immune response to different types of infections and identify the specific cell types that respond to immune system activation.
  • Chromium Single Cell ATAC(Assay for Transposase Accessible Chromatin) (2019) - This product scaled the throughput of single-cell ATAC sequencing from a few hundred processed manually to thousands or tens of thousands of cells per run.
  • Visium Spatial Gene Expression Solution(2020) - Built on the technology and expertise from 10x's acquisition of Spatial Transcriptomics, the Visium Spatial Gene Expression Solution advanced the field of spatial analysis by revealing exactly where in a tissue sample that gene expression is taking place.
  • Chromium Single Cell Multiome ATAC + Gene Expression (2020) - Following the success of the Single Cell ATAC product, this product enables researchers to harvest both epigenetic and gene expression data from individual nuclei.

The award-winning products are a testament to the company's multidisciplinary expertise and robust R&D pipeline. To date, the company has invested more than $1 billion in R&D, launched more than 20 pioneering products, and built a portfolio of more than 1,200 issued patents and patent applications.

"To solve the most important biological questions of our time and develop the life-saving cures of tomorrow, researchers need the best possible tools, with ever-increasing capabilities," said Ben Hindson, Co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer of 10x Genomics. "We're honored and humbled to be consistently recognized by The Scientist for our culture of innovation and strong cadence of technological advancement. This velocity of innovation, development and execution is a testament to the incredible cross-functional talent we have cultivated. We'll continue to push the boundaries of what's possible to bring our customers higher scale, resolution and efficiency to fuel scientific discovery and ultimately advance human health."

To see the full list of The Scientist's 2021 Top 10 Innovations, please visit www.the-scientist.com/features/2021-top-10-innovations-69438 .

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company's integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2020 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2020 research and development spend and have been cited in over 3,000 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company's patent portfolio comprises more than 1,200 issued patents and patent applications.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website ( www.10xgenomics.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts

Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com Media: media@10xgenomics.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10x-genomics-recognized-on-the-scientists-top-10-innovations-list-for-fifth-consecutive-year-301435676.html

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.

