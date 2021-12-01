Greenidge Provides Update On Renewal Of Existing Title V Air Permit For Dresden Facility

DRESDEN, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) ("Greenidge") issued the following update today regarding the pending application of its subsidiary, Greenidge Generation LLC, to renew its existing Title V air permit in New York:

" Contrary to false information posted recently on several online message boards and social media platforms regarding the process for renewing Greenidge's existing Title V Air Permit, Greenidge's existing permit has not been suspended or changed in any way. Our existing Title V permit remains fully in effect and our operation in Dresden continues without interruption, pursuant to the State's Administrative Procedures Act (SAPA).

On September 1, 2021, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation ("NYSDEC") issued a Notice of Complete Application and deemed Greenidge's renewal application complete. A public comment period on our DRAFT Permit was held, ending on November 19, 2021. Any reference in the NYSDEC database to our application status being "suspended" is simply a designation on the NYSDEC website indicating that the public comment period has ended, and the State has not yet received the final transcripts from the public hearing on our application.

According to the database on the NYSDEC website, Greenidge is one of approximately 170 Title V applicants currently operating under a SAPA extension, out of approximately 330 Title V permits issued and active in the State ( https://www.dec.ny.gov/dardata/boss/afs/issued_atv.html)

The NYSDEC is currently reviewing public comments, which is the next step in the standard renewal process. There is no requirement for the NYSDEC to issue or act upon the application within 60 days of receipt of the transcripts from the public hearing.

We thank the NYSDEC for its ongoing and thorough review of our application and look forward to working with the Department to complete this process and create the strongest renewed permit possible."

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenidge-provides-update-on-renewal-of-existing-title-v-air-permit-for-dresden-facility-301435681.html

SOURCE Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.