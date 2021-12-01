ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PJT Partners Inc. To Present At The Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Conference On December 8

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

PJT Partners Inc. ("PJT Partners") (PJT) - Get PJT Partners, Inc. Class A Report announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Paul J. Taubman, is scheduled to present at the Goldman Sachs 2021 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investor Relations section of PJT Partners' website at www.pjtpartners.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About PJT PartnersPJT Partners is a premier global advisory-focused investment bank. We offer a unique portfolio of advisory services designed to help our clients achieve their strategic objectives. Our team of senior professionals delivers a range of strategic advisory, capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments around the world. We also provide, through PJT Park Hill, private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds and hedge funds. To learn more about PJT Partners, please visit our website at www.pjtpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201006183/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Declares Dividend

On December 7, 2021, the Board of Trustees of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) - Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Report declared from net investment income a monthly cash dividend of $0.0185 per share of beneficial interest, payable on January 6, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2021. The ex-dividend date is December 20, 2021. The previous dividend declared in November was $0.0185 per share of beneficial interest.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Recording Of The PNC Goldman Sachs Conference Presentation To Be Available, Following Technical Difficulties With The Conference Webcast Provider

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Report will make a recording available of its presentation at the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference after technical difficulties were experienced by the conference's webcast provider, which made the live presentation inaccessible.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Board Approves New And Interim Investment Sub-Advisory Agreements For First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today that the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (the "Fund"), voted to approve a new investment sub-advisory agreement with Chartwell Investment Partners LLC ("Chartwell"), investment sub-advisor to the Fund, subject to shareholder approval. The parent company of Chartwell, TriState Capital Holdings ("TriState"), has signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Raymond James Financial, Inc. ("Raymond James"), pursuant to which Raymond James will acquire substantially all the assets of TriState for certain compensation (the "Transaction"), subject to regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions. The closing of the Transaction ("Closing"), which is anticipated to occur during the second quarter of 2022, may operate as an "assignment" (as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended) of the Fund's existing sub-advisory agreement with Chartwell, which may result in the automatic termination of such agreement in accordance with its terms. Therefore, in anticipation of the Closing, the Board approved a new investment sub-advisory agreement (the "New Sub-Advisory Agreement") among the Fund, FTA and Chartwell. The New Sub-Advisory Agreement will be submitted to shareholders of the Fund for approval at a special meeting of shareholders of the Fund that will occur during the first quarter of 2022 and would take effect upon such shareholder approval or the Closing of the Transaction, whichever may occur later. In addition, to avoid any interruption of investment sub-advisory services if the Closing occurs prior to receipt of shareholder approval of the New Sub-Advisory Agreement, the Board approved an interim investment sub-advisory agreement with Chartwell which would be effective upon the Closing and remain in effect for a maximum period of 150 days ("Interim Agreement"). The Interim Agreement and the New Sub-Advisory Agreement would be substantially similar to the Fund's current investment sub-advisory agreement. The Transaction is not expected to impact the day-to-day operations of the Fund, and the portfolio managers of the Fund will remain the same. There can be no assurance that the necessary percentage of the shareholders of the Fund will vote to approve the new investment sub-advisory agreement.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pjt Partners Inc#Financial Services#The Goldman Sachs 2021#Investor Relations#Pjt Partners#Pjt Partnerspjt Partners
TheStreet

CION Investment Corporation Announces Full Year 2021 Special Distribution Of $0.20 Per Share

CION Investment Corporation (CION) ("CION" or the "Company") today announced that on December 6, 2021, the Company's previously announced special cash distribution for the year ending December 31, 2021 estimated to be in the range of $0.14 to $0.20 per share was approved in the amount of $0.20 per share, payable on December 23, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2021. The special distribution represents a portion of the Company's investment company taxable income generated through the course of the year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Computerworld

New Goldman Sachs-AWS data service points to a larger banking trend

Goldman Sachs, through a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), has launched a financial data management and analytics service to help clients crunch data to extract business value. The announcement is part of a larger trend where key players in vertical industries — in this case, financial services — partner...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

First Trust Announces Shareholder Approval Of The New Sub-Advisory Agreement And Adjournment Of Special Shareholder Meeting For First Trust Horizon Funds

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") announced today that shareholders of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSE Arca: HSMV), a series of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III (the "Trust"), voted to approve a new investment sub-advisory agreement with Horizon Investments, LLC ("Horizon"). FTA also announced today that the special shareholder meeting for First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSE Arca: HUSV) and First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSE Arca: HDMV), both series of the Trust, has been adjourned in order to allow shareholders additional time to vote to approve a new Investment Sub-Advisory Agreement for each of HUSV and HDMV and to permit additional solicitation of shareholders. The special shareholder meeting for HUSV and HDMV will reconvene on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Central time at the offices of FTA at 120 East Liberty Drive, Suite 400 in Wheaton, Illinois. Each of HSMV, HUSV and HDMV is referred to as a "Fund" and, collectively the "Funds".
MARKETS
TheStreet

Vistra Announces Pricing Of Upsized Green Preferred Stock Offering

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra Corp. (VST) - Get Vistra Corp. Report today announced the pricing of an upsized private offering of 1,000,000 shares of its 7.0% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Green Perpetual Preferred Stock to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and to certain non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act, at an offering price of $1,000 per share. The company will receive gross proceeds of $1 billion from the sale of the Preferred Stock before deducting the initial purchaser discount and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on Dec. 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
TheStreet

Charter Presentation At UBS Global TMT Conference Rescheduled For December 8, 2021

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) - Get Charter Communications, Inc. Class A Report (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that Tom Rutledge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Mr. Rutledge was originally scheduled to participate in the conference on December 7, 2021, but due to technical difficulties impacting the conference, Mr. Rutledge's remarks have been rescheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of View, Inc. F/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (VIEW) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that it has commenced an investigation of potential claims against the board of directors of View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II ("View" or the "Company") (VIEW) concerning whether the board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to View shareholders. On August...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Binance Asia Services Takes Strategic Stake In Singapore-Based HG Exchange

SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance Asia Services, the blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency provider behind Binance.sg, today announced its post-money stake of 18% in Hg Exchange (HGX), subject to regulatory requirements. HGX is Southeast Asia's first member-driven private securities exchange, founded by leading financial institutions PhillipCapital, PrimePartners, and Fundnel,...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,978,895 Shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978,895 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Gores Metropoulos II were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

62,500 Shares in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Elevation Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 11,803 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,803 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Napco Security Technologies worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. To Present At Sidoti Virtual Micro-Cap Conference On Thursday, December 9th

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) - Get Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Report (the "Company") a leading specialty construction company, today announced Francis Okoniewski, Vice President Investor Relations will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Micro-Cap Conference, taking place on Wednesday, December 8 - Thursday, December 9, 2021.
ECONOMY
etfdailynews.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 33,608 Shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Capital were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy