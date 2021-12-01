ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Discount Tire Announces Partnership With AAA Washington

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels, is partnering with AAA Washington to launch a tire service program that offers a discount on flat tire repairs and replacements to AAA members in Washington, north Idaho and Oregon.

The partnership provides the full range of Discount Tire services to AAA members with tire-related emergencies. At the stranded member's request, AAA's emergency road service will tow the member's vehicle to their nearest Discount Tire store for service. AAA members in Washington, north Idaho and Oregon will receive $10 off per tire when they buy any "better" or "best" tire at participating Discount Tire stores, up to a $40 value.

Participating locations include Washington Discount Tire stores in the counties of Benton, Chelan, Clallam, Clark, Franklin, King, Kitsap, Pierce, Skagit, Spokane, Snohomish, Thurston, Whatcom and Yakima, and locations in north Idaho and Oregon.

"By expanding our AAA partnership to Washington, Discount Tire can provide their members with more confidence in buying the right tire, tailored to their specific needs and driving safety," said David Ginsberg, chief corporate and strategy officer at Discount Tire. "Emergency road service is an important aspect of providing peace of mind for our customers, and AAA shares our commitment to improving driving safety and taking care of customers."

All Discount Tire retail locations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Discount Tire is closed Sunday. For more information about the AAA partnership, visit https://discounts.wa.aaa.com/partner/discount-tire/?pid=1000133306.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIREDiscount Tire, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,100 stores in 37 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Their latest tool to help get you taken care of, Treadwell, is a proprietary online tire-buying guide that uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discount-tire-announces-partnership-with-aaa-washington-301435690.html

SOURCE Discount Tire

Comments / 0

Related
valdostatoday.com

Discount Tire opens first store in Johns Creek

Discount Tire, the world’s largest independent retailer of tires and wheels, opened its second location in Johns Creek, Georgia to meet demand for tires and wheels in Fulton County. The new tire store is located at 5845 State Bridge Rd next to Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Discount Tire is closed on Sunday.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
azbigmedia.com

Discount Tire is acquiring Tire Rack

Scottsdale-based Discount Tire, a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels, is acquiring Tire Rack, a leading independent tire tester and consumer-direct source for tires, wheels and performance accessories. The acquisition is a significant investment in Discount Tire’s commitment to provide the most Inviting, Easy, and Safe omnichannel, B2B, and fleet customer experiences in the world. The transaction is expected to close December 31, 2021.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Idaho State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Tire Business

Tire Discounters growing in Georgia, enters Virginia

CINCINNATI — Tire Discounters has added six retail stores in the past few weeks, both by acquisition and greenfield construction and including its first location in Virginia. The latest openings expand Tire Discounters' store network to nearly 140 locations in seven states and lay a foundation for growth of up...
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Maryland

12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland

There’s no shortage of abandoned places in Maryland and today we’re featuring one that’s among the most disturbing. This facility dates all the way back to 1911, when it opened as the Hospital for the Negro Insane of Maryland. At that time, the facility seemed promising, vowing to care for and treat African American patients […] The post 12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Flat Tire#Discounts#Aaa#Washington Discount Tire#Clallam Clark
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Durkan Announces Municipal Match Partnership with Washington State Opportunity Scholarship to Strengthen STEM Pathways for Seattle Promise Scholars

Scholarships of Up to $22,500 Available to Strengthen Financial Supports for Students Pursuing STEM and Healthcare Careers. SEATTLE (November 18) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan, DEEL, and partners from education, philanthropy and STEM industries announced a new partnership with the Washington State Opportunity Scholarship (WSOS) to strengthen pathways to college and career advancement for Seattle Promise scholars pursuing jobs in the trades, Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) and health care. Seattle is the first city in Washington State to become a municipal partner for this competitive scholarship, ensuring Seattle Promise scholars have access to continued financial aid and support as they successfully complete the Seattle Promise program and transition to furthering their education at another institution.
WASHINGTON STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fightful

Super Fly Announces Departure From AAA After 15 Years

AAA veteran Super Fly reveals that he has left the promotion after being there since 2005. As the free-agent market in wrestling continues to be a focal point heading into 2022, a AAA veteran announces he's departing the company. Super Fly announced on Facebook that after over 15 years with...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Chicago

‘We’re Nimble And ‘We’re Quick’: Chicago Shopkeepers Deliver Toys Themselves, Skipping Mail Services

CHICAGO (CBS) — The most wonderful time of the year means new challenges for local businesses. The owner of a Chicago toy store tells CBS 2’s Tara Molina, she’s been forced to take holiday delivery into her own hands. With a story you’ll only see on 2, while it’s the most popular time for toys, the store had to change their business model. Changing the business model of a toy store during the holiday season is no easy task. But at Building Blocks, they’ve rolled with the punches and into their own cars Tis the season for this toy store owner to load...
CHICAGO, IL
TheStreet

PetroCard Inc. Acquires Marc Nelson Oil Products LLC

KENT, Wash., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetroCard Inc., a commercial fuel distributor headquartered in Kent, Washington, announced on December 1 st that it has acquired the assets of Marc Nelson Oil Products LLC (MNOP), a family-owned fuel and lubricant distributor based in Salem, Oregon. In addition to their Salem...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Vistra Announces Pricing Of Upsized Green Preferred Stock Offering

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra Corp. (VST) - Get Vistra Corp. Report today announced the pricing of an upsized private offering of 1,000,000 shares of its 7.0% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Green Perpetual Preferred Stock to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and to certain non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act, at an offering price of $1,000 per share. The company will receive gross proceeds of $1 billion from the sale of the Preferred Stock before deducting the initial purchaser discount and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on Dec. 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Mister Car Wash Acquires Downtowner Car Wash In Cape Coral, Florida

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the "Company" or "Mister"; NYSE: MCW) today announced the successful acquisition of Downtowner Car Wash, five locations in Cape Coral, Florida. "The Montpetit family and their team have built a nice platform of locations in Cape Coral complementing our overall presence throughout Florida," said Casey Lindsay, Vice President Corporate Development of Mister Car Wash. "We are looking forward to bringing Mister's welcoming car wash experience to the customers of Cape Coral and plan to continue expanding in the region through a combination of acquisitions and new store development."
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy