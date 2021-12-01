ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Paragon Energy Solutions To Partner With Windjammer Capital

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Energy Solutions, LLC, known for tackling the nuclear industry's most difficult challenges, is pleased to announce that the company has been acquired by Windjammer Capital Investors and the Paragon management team.

Paragon works closely with customers to develop innovative solutions within the nuclear industry and is committed to the role nuclear will play in a zero-carbon energy future. The company's extensive industry certifications, broad engineering and operational capabilities, and 30 years of experience operating within a complex regulatory environment have positioned Paragon as a key partner with nuclear utility customers and providers of the next generation of advanced reactors.

Paragon previously had been an Argosy Capital portfolio company.

Paragon's CEO Doug VanTassell said, "We are thrilled to partner with Windjammer, as this will allow us to further develop and expand our product and service offerings to directly benefit our current and future customers. Having a strong capital partner with Argosy Capital since 2017 allowed Paragon and the management team to acquire ATC Nuclear in 2017, Nuclear Logistics in 2020, as well as invest in the people and equipment to grow at a rapid rate."

"Paragon is focused on finding innovative solutions for the challenges faced by the nuclear industry, which include bridging the supply gap faced by plants, and designing and engineering new systems that address the unique needs of our customers. And with Windjammer backing us, we will continue to invest to grow organically and through acquisitions," VanTassell concluded.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Paragon's primary market focus areas include the Commercial Nuclear market, the Department of Energy, Nuclear Propulsion (Department of the Navy/Department of Energy), and Next Generation Reactors. The service offerings of Paragon center around Instrumentation & Control (I&C), Custom Design, Qualification & Dedication, and the PeAks Marketplace which matches power plant parts with global buyers and sellers.

About Paragon Energy SolutionsFor more than 30 years, Paragon has provided an unmatched level of commitment to tackling the nuclear industry's most difficult challenges. Dedicated to quality, safety, reliability, and carbon-free energy, the company delivers premium products to nuclear energy facilities with proven reductions in direct costs, parts inventory, improved process efficiency, and obsolescence solutions. www.paragones.com or (865) 966-5330, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Windjammer CapitalWindjammer Capital is a national private equity investment firm that invests control equity in middle-market businesses and in partnership with management. Since its founding in 1990, Windjammer has managed over $2 billion of committed capital with respect to its control equity investment strategy, and since inception has completed over 60 platform investments and more than 160 strategic add-ons. The firm targets investments in companies that are leaders in attractive niche markets. www.windjammercapital.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paragon-energy-solutions-to-partner-with-windjammer-capital-301435689.html

SOURCE Paragon Energy Solutions, LLC

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Astara Capital Partners Promotes Lindsey Tannenbaum To Partner

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Astara Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Lindsey Tannenbaum has been promoted to Partner. Astara continues to develop and strengthen its investment team. "Lindsey is an impact player and quickly established herself as an indispensable member of...
BUSINESS
tippnews.com

ACES Quality Management Partners with Financial Services RegTech Provider Winnow Solutions

DENVER, Colo., Dec. 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced it has partnered with Winnow Solutions to power certain compliance and regulatory operations within ACES through its RegTech platform Winnow®. An innovative and dynamic financial law database built by attorneys and powered by cutting-edge technology, Winnow takes the guesswork out of compliance by instantaneously identifying regulatory requirements applicable to specific institution types and products. The addition of Winnow’s comprehensive database helps ensure ACES continues to provide its users with the most accurate and up-to-date information on state regulations.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

FelixHealthcare.AI And Omega Healthcare Partner To Deliver Advanced RCM Solutions

FelixHealthcare.AI ‘s RCM Intelligence Provides Unparalleled Accuracy. After a full year in production, FelixHealthcare.AI (Felix) is pleased to announce the exceptional performance of the CashFlow+ solution, developed with the leading Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) provider, Omega Healthcare Management Services. CashFlow+ provides a secure and regulatory-compliant solution, where the AI engine...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TheStreet

Dynasty Financial Partners & MarketCounsel Announce Strategic Partnership With SmartRIA®

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynasty Financial Partners (Dynasty) and MarketCounsel, together, announced a strategic partnership with SmartRIA at The MarketCounsel Summit today. SmartRIA is a provider of comprehensive technology solutions for automating and streamlining compliance for registered investment advisers (RIAs). "When we were looking for cutting-edge...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ConnectDER Awarded NY State Funding To Develop Next Generation DER Connection Solutions

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectDER, the company that enables utilities and homeowners to expand access to distributed energy resources (DER), has received a $1.5M High Performing Grid award from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). The funding will help the company develop and productize its next-generation meter collar adapters that enable rapid, low-cost, and universal interconnection of power and data to otherwise unmanaged DERs like solar, energy storage, and electric vehicles. ConnectDER is also developing the next generation of an inverter monitor and control (IMC) device allowing utilities to safely manage DERs, specifically PV systems in a low cost, safe, and secure way.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Luxer One Announces Partnership With Tribe Property Technologies

Bringing Automated Package Acceptance and Parcel Delivery Solutions to New Multi-Family Developments Across Canada. MCCLELLAN, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxer One the leading developer of smart locker technology has partnered with Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV:TRBE) (OTCQB US: TRPTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 7HZ) ("Tribe" or the "Company") to bring secure and versatile parcel storage to communities across Canada.  With the ongoing success of the Canadian Market development, Luxer One is further expanding its reach into the North.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Vistra Announces Pricing Of Upsized Green Preferred Stock Offering

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra Corp. (VST) - Get Vistra Corp. Report today announced the pricing of an upsized private offering of 1,000,000 shares of its 7.0% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Green Perpetual Preferred Stock to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and to certain non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act, at an offering price of $1,000 per share. The company will receive gross proceeds of $1 billion from the sale of the Preferred Stock before deducting the initial purchaser discount and other estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on Dec. 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Propulsion#Free Energy#Llc#Argosy Capital#Atc Nuclear#Nuclear Logistics#The Department Of Energy
TheStreet

Quantix Announces General Rate Increases For Supply Chain Services

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix, North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today it will increase rates up to 40%, effective January 1, 2022, to offset cost pressures from challenging market conditions. This increase will impact customers with tariff agreements in the transportation division and non-contract warehousing and packaging customers.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Patriot One Releases First Quarter Results And Director Resignation

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), a technology-leading threat detection and patron screening solutions developer, is pleased to announce its first quarter financial results for the period ended October 31, 2021. All information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Rollick Introduces AdDriver, A New Advertising Platform Targeting In-Market Powersports, RV And Marine Shoppers

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick Inc., the leading relationship technology provider for the Marine, Powersports, and RV industries, today announced the official launch of Rollick AdDriver, a unique advertising platform for companies that target outdoor recreation shoppers. Utilizing a unique blend of digital advertising tactics, AdDriver allows recreation OEMs, insurance companies, and accessory providers to reach highly engaged members, customers, and employees of Rollick's affinity partners. The company does this through the GoRollick family of websites, as well as consumers shopping on targeted outdoor recreation-focused websites.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
siliconangle.com

DXC partners with AWS to bring personalized cloud solutions to the enterprise

The past two years saw business owners rushing to find affordable and efficient cloud solutions as the pandemic forced a remote work culture. Many companies, however, struggled to find an appropriate exit strategy from their current data centers, according to Giorgio Vanzini (pictured), vice president and global head of partners and alliances of DXC Technology Co. DXC and Amazon Web Services Inc. partnered up to help business owners handle a personalized cloud transformation journey, from exiting current solutions to adopting cloud solutions.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation Of View, Inc. F/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (VIEW) On Behalf Of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that it has commenced an investigation of potential claims against the board of directors of View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II ("View" or the "Company") (VIEW) concerning whether the board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to View shareholders. On August...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Charter Presentation At UBS Global TMT Conference Rescheduled For December 8, 2021

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) - Get Charter Communications, Inc. Class A Report (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that Tom Rutledge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Mr. Rutledge was originally scheduled to participate in the conference on December 7, 2021, but due to technical difficulties impacting the conference, Mr. Rutledge's remarks have been rescheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Chicago Atlantic Prices Initial Public Offering

CHICAGO, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. ("Chicago Atlantic"), a commercial real estate finance company, announced today that it has priced its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. Chicago Atlantic's common...
REAL ESTATE
albuquerqueexpress.com

EaseMyTrip partners with Vervotech Mappings to enhance Hotel Mapping Solutions

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India):Through this collaboration,Additionally, EaseMyTrip will leverage the power of AI/ML technology to eliminate duplicate listings, fill in missing data, and deliver the most relevant content in the market that delivers a more streamlined user experience. The AI-powered algorithm standardizes illustrative and descriptive content attributes, including star ratings, amenities, geocodes, naming/branding, descriptions, and images, among others, to reduce booking errors.
INDIA
thepaypers.com

SAASTEPS partners Buyjour for B2B selling solution

US-based SAASTEPS has announced a strategic partnership with Buyjour to provide its salesforce customers with a B2B frictionless selling solution experience. The company has recently acquired Kinetic Growth to expand its lead-to-revenue offerings to salesforce customers. SAASTEPS with Buyjour will offer an adaptable B2B ‘Frictionless’ Selling solution, as the press...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy