Taro Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) - Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Report ("Taro") today announced the appointment of William J. Coote as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, effective today.

Mr. Coote has over 25 years of significant financial executive experience; most recently serving as Taro's AVP, Treasurer and Business Finance since 2008.

Prior to joining Taro, Mr. Coote has held progressively responsible positions with a variety of global companies such as Bowne & Co., Prudential Realty, Merrill Lynch, and Ernst & Young. Throughout his career, he has been accountable for areas such as: Accounting, Treasury, Budgeting, Financial Planning and Analysis, Acquisitions, Investor Relations, Financial and SEC Reporting.

Regarding the appointment, Mr. Uday Baldota, Taro's CEO, commented, "I am excited to have Bill lead our financial and accounting teams at Taro. Bill is a successful Taro leader; he brings a strong track record of accomplishment and diversified experience, combined with continuity, as we execute on our strategy."

About TaroTaro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company's website at www.taro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211201006177/en/

IN THIS ARTICLE
