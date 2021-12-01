ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

BayoTech To Launch Distributed Hydrogen Hub Network With First Production Facility In New Mexico

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BayoTech, Inc., an innovator in hydrogen solutions, will hold an event on Friday, December 3 rd at its Albuquerque Center of Excellence to announce the site for its first hydrogen production facility in New Mexico. The hub will produce 1,000 kilograms per day of low-cost, low-carbon hydrogen for local consumers.

Media are invited to join:Date: December 3, 2021Time: 11:30am MTLocation: 8601 Paseo Alameda NE, Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87113

Planned speakers include: Mo Vargas, CEO, BayoTech Gerald Weseen, VP Strategy & Business Development, New Mexico Gas CompanySecretary James Kenney, New Mexico Environment Department

For further information on the event, please contact Catharine Reid at catharine.reid@bayotech.us.

About BayoTechBayoTech, an innovator in hydrogen solutions, is committed to addressing the global need for reliable, cost-effective, and low-carbon hydrogen. BayoTech sites hydrogen production close to demand and distributes it to nearby consumers via high-pressure gas transport and storage equipment. Customers are accelerating the decarbonization of their energy and transportation systems through BayoTech's supply of hydrogen molecules, sale and lease of equipment, and zero-emission power solutions. Learn more at www.bayotech.us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bayotech-to-launch-distributed-hydrogen-hub-network-with-first-production-facility-in-new-mexico-301435691.html

SOURCE BayoTech

Comments / 0

Related
Business Wire

New AFCO/Zep Facility in Kingman, Arizona Expands Production and Distribution Capacity for Food and Beverage Processors on the West Coast

KINGMAN, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zep, Inc. is pleased to announce the completion and startup of our newest AFCO production facility in Kingman’s Industrial Park. This facility brings new skilled employment opportunities to the area and positions AFCO to better serve customers across the western United States. AFCO is a leading provider of...
INDUSTRY
Insurance Journal

Verisk’s Sequel Launches Hub to Simplify Product Distribution, Delegated Authority Biz

Insurance software specialist, Sequel, a Verisk business, announced its latest initiative, Sequel Hub, which is described as a flexible solution designed to simplify the distribution of standalone products and delegated authority business. The Sequel Hub launches with over 10 carriers and two of the top three brokers. Sequel Hub orchestrates...
SOFTWARE
rigzone.com

Woodside Leases Land For Hydrogen Facility In Oklahoma

Woodside has secured a lease and an option to purchase land at an industrial park in Oklahoma to build an initial 290MW hydrogen facility. Australian energy company Woodside has secured a lease and an option to purchase land at the Westport Industrial Park in Ardmore, Oklahoma, to build an initial 290MW hydrogen facility.
OKLAHOMA STATE
TheStreet

Luxer One Announces Partnership With Tribe Property Technologies

Bringing Automated Package Acceptance and Parcel Delivery Solutions to New Multi-Family Developments Across Canada. MCCLELLAN, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxer One the leading developer of smart locker technology has partnered with Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV:TRBE) (OTCQB US: TRPTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 7HZ) ("Tribe" or the "Company") to bring secure and versatile parcel storage to communities across Canada.  With the ongoing success of the Canadian Market development, Luxer One is further expanding its reach into the North.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
TheStreet

PetroCard Inc. Acquires Marc Nelson Oil Products LLC

KENT, Wash., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetroCard Inc., a commercial fuel distributor headquartered in Kent, Washington, announced on December 1 st that it has acquired the assets of Marc Nelson Oil Products LLC (MNOP), a family-owned fuel and lubricant distributor based in Salem, Oregon. In addition to their Salem...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Quantix Announces General Rate Increases For Supply Chain Services

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix, North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today it will increase rates up to 40%, effective January 1, 2022, to offset cost pressures from challenging market conditions. This increase will impact customers with tariff agreements in the transportation division and non-contract warehousing and packaging customers.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

JA Solar Organizes Webinar To Introduce Best LCOE Solutions For Japanese PV Market

BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar ("the Company"), a leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic (PV) products, is set to organize a webinar, "JA Solar Next-Gen Solar modules and Their Impact on Levelized Cost of Electricity,"(Register link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LiaQeVfkT9iG2nUswYZq8Q ) on December 8, to further introduce the Company's latest modules available in the Japanese market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Daqo New Energy Begins Pilot Production At New Phase 4B Polysilicon Production Facility

SHANGHAI, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) - Get Daqo New Energy Corp. Report ("Daqo New Energy", the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that it had completed the construction ahead of schedule and begun pilot production at its new 35, 000 MT Phase 4B polysilicon production facility. The Company expects its Phase 4B polysilicon production facility to gradually ramp up to full production capacity and to increase its total annual production capacity to 105,000 MT by the end of the first quarter of 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Production#The Hub#Albuquerque#Bayotech Inc
businesstraveller.com

Agoda expands into wholesale distribution with the launch of Beds Network

Agoda announced the launch of Beds Network, its first foray into wholesale distribution, with the aim to help properties around the world distribute their wholesale rates more efficiently and effectively. Leveraging Booking Holdings’ connection to over 10,000 affiliate partners network across various markets and verticals such as airline partners, offline travel agencies, credit card companies and more, Beds Network’s partners will also access Agoda’s advanced distribution technology to increase productivity of their inventory.
INDUSTRY
The Spokesman-Review

Local distributor King Beverage purchases land near Spokane International Airport for new distribution facility

King Beverage Inc. is a step closer to building a large distribution center on the West Plains. The Spokane Valley-based Anheuser-Busch distributor purchased a 20-acre site for $1.9 million from the Spokane Airport Board last month, Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show. The company plans tobuild a 204,800-square-foot warehouse and...
SPOKANE, WA
offshore-technology.com

Mexico’s Pemex launches new subsidiary to sell petrochemical products

Mexican state-owned petroleum company Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) has created a direct subsidiary to focus on the national marketing activities of oil, gas and petrochemical products. The new subsidiary will focus on strengthening and boosting Pemex’s place in the national market for oil, gas and petrochemical products. Pemex’s current corporate finance...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Newegg Expands North American Presence With New Distribution Facilities In Georgia And California

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG) - Get NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC. Report, a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, today announced its expansion into two new distribution centers located in Atlanta, GA and Ontario, CA. At more than 200,000 and 240,000 square feet respectively, the facilities are important distribution points to help Newegg better serve its customers throughout the country. With a total of eight distribution facilities located throughout the United States, Newegg now has more than 2.1 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space in key domestic hubs, including Los Angeles, Indianapolis, the New York metropolitan area and now Atlanta.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
pennbizreport.com

NETL explores hydrogen production in Appalachia

NETL, a laboratory in the U.S. Department of Energy, is looking into whether or not it is possible to reclaim hydrogen and other products out of Appalachia. The lab characterized the effort as a way in which “Appalachian energy communities can realize exciting new economic opportunities”. A recent report from the lab detailed the availability of waste coal and biomass within Appalachia, as well as various opportunities for using the resources. The materials could provide new economic activities for mining and power production throughout Appalachia, the report said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Saddleback Mountain Partners With Arctaris And Nexamp On 31-Acre Solar Project

BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saddleback Mountain Ski Resort ("Saddleback"), owned by Arctaris Impact Investors, LLC ("Arctaris"), has engaged with Nexamp for the construction of a new 31-acre community solar farm on its property that will generate 7.36 MW of clean energy. The solar project will offset more than 14 million pounds of carbon annually while reducing Saddleback's energy costs and adding new operational revenue through a long-term lease agreement.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Magnet Forensics Announces $74.4 Million Bought Deal Secondary Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Magnet Forensics Inc. (" Magnet Forensics" or the " Company") (TSX: MAGT), a developer of digital investigation software used globally by public safety organizations and enterprises, announced today that certain shareholders, including Jad Saliba, our Founder, President & Chief Technology Officer, Adam Belsher, our Chief Executive Officer, certain other members of management and In-Q-Tel, Inc. (collectively, the " Selling Shareholders"), have entered into an agreement with an underwriting syndicate led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and BMO Capital Markets (collectively, the " Underwriters") for the sale, on a "bought deal" basis, of an aggregate of 2,456,814 subordinate voting shares at an offering price of C$30.30 per share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholders of C$74.4 million (the " Offering").
SOFTWARE
naturalgasworld.com

GeelongPort to build hydrogen hub in Victoria

The hub will act as a production and distribution facility for green hydrogen. Australia’s GeelongPort plans to expand its current operations with a A$100mn investment to build the Geelong H...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy