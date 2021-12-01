BayoTech To Launch Distributed Hydrogen Hub Network With First Production Facility In New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BayoTech, Inc., an innovator in hydrogen solutions, will hold an event on Friday, December 3 rd at its Albuquerque Center of Excellence to announce the site for its first hydrogen production facility in New Mexico. The hub will produce 1,000 kilograms per day of low-cost, low-carbon hydrogen for local consumers.

Media are invited to join:Date: December 3, 2021Time: 11:30am MTLocation: 8601 Paseo Alameda NE, Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87113

Planned speakers include: Mo Vargas, CEO, BayoTech Gerald Weseen, VP Strategy & Business Development, New Mexico Gas CompanySecretary James Kenney, New Mexico Environment Department

For further information on the event, please contact Catharine Reid at catharine.reid@bayotech.us.

About BayoTechBayoTech, an innovator in hydrogen solutions, is committed to addressing the global need for reliable, cost-effective, and low-carbon hydrogen. BayoTech sites hydrogen production close to demand and distributes it to nearby consumers via high-pressure gas transport and storage equipment. Customers are accelerating the decarbonization of their energy and transportation systems through BayoTech's supply of hydrogen molecules, sale and lease of equipment, and zero-emission power solutions. Learn more at www.bayotech.us

