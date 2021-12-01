Wolf Game Highlights the Challenges of NFT Game Development

Eventually, though, Catdicax became restless. It felt like a waste of labor, a fruitless grind, to work so hard for Runescape’s digital axes or cloaks. Then in 2019 Catdicax chanced upon Axie Infinity, a blockchain-based video game where players collect and level up collectible Pokémon-like virtual pets, called Axies. Represented by NFTs, players’ Axies battle to win cryptocurrency tokens, which can in turn be used to breed new critters. The game isn’t about the game, though; it’s about the economy. Like holographic Charizards on steroids, rarer Axies sell for eye-watering figures: In 2020, someone shelled out $130,000 in cryptocurrency to secure the ownership of a portly, winged angel Axie. The tokens earned by vanquishing opponents in Axie-fights—called Smooth Love Potion, or SLP—can be traded for cryptocurrency on online exchanges, and then for legal tender.
Comments / 0