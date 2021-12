HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Former U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart, a McCandless Republican, is running for governor of Pennsylvania next year. In her first TV interview on the subject, Hart told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Monday that she brings the right kind of experience to the office. There are 12 declared candidates for the Republican nomination for governor — all males. Now Melissa Hart wants to break up the men’s club and do what no woman has ever done — become governor of Pennsylvania. She’s not afraid of the battle ahead. “Women are not or tend not to be as combative or as comfortable with...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO